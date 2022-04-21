Judd Trump eased into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 win over Hossein Vafaei.

Vafaei looked edgy in the opening session, which was understandable given it was his Crucible debut, and he could never get back into the game.

Trump kicked off the evening session with an excellent long red but ran out of position when seemingly well set on 37. He got in again shortly afterwards with another long red and it set up a frame-winning contribution of 46.

Long pots, normally meat and drink to Trump, have not been his friend this season so to find two at the start of the session was positive for the No. 4 seed.

Vafaei got in with a long red of his own in the 11th frame, but ran out of position and coughed up 14 points in fouls after a Trump snooker.

Trump opened up a telling advantage and secured his fifth frame on the bounce when Vafaei left the final red over the pocket.

Vafaei had plenty of support in the Crucible crowd and he gave them something to cheer when chalking up a century on his World Championship bow to cut the gap to four.

The Iranian had a chance to cause Trump a few jitters when getting in again in the 13th frame, but he broke down and Trump knocked in some brilliant balls in amassing a break of 45 on a tough table. The frame boiled down to a battle on the final red, and it went Trump's way after he laid a snooker and Vafaei left it on in making the escape.

With the winning line in sight, Trump did not falter. He built a useful 36-point lead after Vafaei failed to pot a difficult black, and killed the match off following a safety exchange on the final red.

It was not vintage Trump, but there were positives to take from the performance and he can now build into the tournament.

