Snooker
John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham
10:00-13:00
'You don't do that in snooker' - White not impressed as Yan wanted white cleaned on tough shot
Ad
Yan Bingtao versus Mark Selby always had the feel of a match that could burn the midnight oil, as neither is famed for swashbuckling snooker, with caution often the watchword.
World Championship
‘When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go’ - Selby and Bingtao take toilet break during epic frame
Matches often tend to last a long time when three minutes are taken over a shot. But that was what Yan did in the 18th frame of their second-round encounter at the World Championship on Saturday.
‘In future you don’t do that’ - Yan Bingtao warned about unwritten rule
On this occasion, it’s fair to say he was entitled to take his time after Selby had set a fiendish puzzle.
The defending champion’s shot went completely awry and he went back to his seat with a worried look on his face as it appeared he had left Yan a shot at the brown. Or had he?
Read full story here.
How to watch the event
The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
- 'You don't do that in snooker' - White not impressed as Yan wanted white cleaned on tough shot
- Yan Bingtao produces battling display to beat Selby in record-breaking match
- 'I have been given a gift' - O’Sullivan determined to keep fighting on biggest stage
EDITOR'S PICKS
- Fury knocks out Whyte to defend WBC heavyweight title
- 'I can't say they get on well' – Rangnick after Lingard reportedly calls dressing room ‘disaster’
- Could 2022 struggles cause Lewis Hamilton to retire?
Schedule
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
- Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins
14:30
- Neil Robertson 4-4 Jack Lisowski
- Anthony McGill 4-4 Judd Trump
19:00
- Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
- Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins
- -
Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
World Championship
'You don't do that in snooker' - White not impressed as Yan wanted white cleaned on tough shot
World Championship
‘Howzat!’ - Robertson fields ball after red flies off the table from Lisowski shot
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad