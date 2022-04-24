Premium Snooker John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham 10:00-13:00

'You don't do that in snooker' - White not impressed as Yan wanted white cleaned on tough shot

Yan Bingtao versus Mark Selby always had the feel of a match that could burn the midnight oil, as neither is famed for swashbuckling snooker, with caution often the watchword.

Matches often tend to last a long time when three minutes are taken over a shot. But that was what Yan did in the 18th frame of their second-round encounter at the World Championship on Saturday.

‘In future you don’t do that’ - Yan Bingtao warned about unwritten rule

On this occasion, it’s fair to say he was entitled to take his time after Selby had set a fiendish puzzle.

The defending champion’s shot went completely awry and he went back to his seat with a worried look on his face as it appeared he had left Yan a shot at the brown. Or had he?

