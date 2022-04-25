Premium
John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham

13:00-16:00

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
Schedule

Monday, 25 April
13:00
  • Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins
  • Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham
19:00
  • Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski
  • Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump
