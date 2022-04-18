Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Ashley Hugill 14:30-17:30 Live

Robertson 1-0 Hugill (1-28)

Ashley's in bother. He can only see one red and he's forced to try and pot his way out of trouble - and does! He sends a red screaming into the bottom right and screws back up the table, what a way to pot your first ball at the worlds. That should settle him down, and he gets a chance for real a few shots later as Neil catches a knuckle of the left middle when playing safe.

On the other table, Mark Williams now leads Michael White 8-2.

Robertson 1-0 Hugill (1-8)

Ashley's break leaves a red on to the bottom right, which Neil drains but can only swing the white into the pack; he needs the full set of cue and rest extensions, plus the bridge extension, to clip off the black and get back to baulk. Neil then misses a thin contact on the pack twice, and is warned by referee Olivier Marteel that he'll lose the frame if he misses again, so deadweights into the pack.

Robertson 1-0 Hugill

What a start! The frame is secured, a blue to right middle brings up the century and Neil empties the table for a magnificent total clearance of 127 to start the day!

Robertson 0-0 Hugill (56-0)

Neil is such a confident break builder. He's rattled in a half-century already, with lots of gentle nudges on the pack bringing reds into play. Even when he drifts slightly out of position his mid to long range potting is so good that it's quickly retrieved. Neil will take some beating in Sheffield.

Robertson 0-0 Hugill (24-0)

Ashley takes on a long red to the bottom right, but it jaws out and leaves Neil a cut on a red to bottom right. It's a good early chance because there are a lot of reds in the open. Neil works the white around the table before locating ideal position, but this is slowly opening up for him now on 24 and counting.

Here we go

Rob Walker baizes the players, and we're underway. There will be nine frames in this session, with an interval after four.

Ashley

No pressure, Ash. This is Hugill’s debut at the Crucible, and he currently sits 77th in the world rankings. He does have one thing in his favour though; in the one and only meeting between these two at the German Masters in 2016, Ashley served Neil up 5-1.

The Thunder

What’s hotter than being hot, to flip the old Outkast line? Neil Robertson, that’s what. He arrives in Sheffield in 450 degree Fahrenheit form after a season in which he’s won the English Open, the Masters, the Tour Championship and the Players Championship. The last three of those have been in the last three months, and he’s most people’s favourite for the title this year. There’s a lot to overcome to bag the world title though, including his own history at the Crucible; since his victory here in 2010, a trip to the semi-finals four years later has been his best performance.

Good afternoon!

Welcome back to live coverage of the 2022 World Championship from the Crucible Theatre. We’ve got a couple of crackers this afternoon. Mark Williams and Michael White, the Welsh derby, plays to a finish and we’ll keep you tuned in on what happens. Our feature match though gives us our first glimpse of the form player of the 2021/22 season, as Neil Robertson gets going against Ashley Hugill.

---

Join us again shortly

It's a late finish to the morning schedule - and that means more snooker is just around the corner! Grab a bite and a brew and head back here for more updates from the Crucible at 14.30 BST.

ALLEN 5-4 DONALDSON

That’s some way to finish off the session! Allen seizes upon an early opening with a long red following Donaldson's break and duly sets about concluding the final frame without any mishaps. He’s in danger of running out of position a couple of times but is particularly sharp in sinking a black to the bottom left corner with the cue ball tight to the cushion. He faces a similar situation on a black just shy of the half century but comes up with the goods via a bold screw back into the pack. From there he doesn’t look back as he conjures up a second century of the match (109) to ensure he has a lead at the end of a session where Donaldson played some excellent snooker.

ALLEN 4-4 DONALDSON

Allen comes back to the table with a mountain to climb but it isn’t long before he decides to concede. Donaldson is level once more and you have to say he deserves it given his impressive showing so far today.

ALLEN 4-3 DONALDSON (12-70)

It’s solid potting all the way from the Scot as a break of 54 leaves Allen needing snookers.

ALLEN 4-3 DONALDSON (12-16)

Frustration for Allen. He’s first to strike following a spell of safety first play from both players. He looks to guide a red to the green pocket but it dances a brief jig against the jaws and stays out. Chance for Donaldson.

ALLEN 4-3 DONALDSON (0-16)

Donaldson’s long potting has been a feature of this session and he slaps in another red once again to make his mark early. However, there’s a sense of déjà vu as he runs out of position all too quickly and misses a plant on a red to the middle right to exit the table prematurely on 16.

ALLEN 4-3 DONALDSON

Allen responds to that majestic double with his own opening pearl of a long pot down the right into the bottom pocket. Fittingly, it sets him on the road to a magnificent 109 clearance which is the 48th Crucible century of his career.

ALLEN 3-3 DONALDSON (0-24)

That is top drawer! Donaldson strikes first with a super double on a red to the middle right pocket that paves the path towards a break of 24. He looks to slam into the pack but misjudges the pace to put the kibosh on what could have been a potentially frame-winning position.

ALLEN 3-3 DONALDSON

Allen cuts a red into the bottom right pocket but can’t find position on a colour up in baulk. He opts to push the cue ball into the brown and leaves Donaldson with a poser as the final red is hidden behind the black near the foot of the table. The Scot can’t afford any slip-ups but he slaps the white into the black via the left cushion to cough up an avoidable foul. Allen completes the job by knocking in the red and a couple of colours before a miss on the brown. It matters not as the break of eight is enough and he is level once more.

ALLEN 2-3 DONALDSON (53-32)

Allen has had long spells where he’s had to be patient and the ultimate professional in this session. It can certainly affect rhythm and so it proves here as a potentially frame-winning break surprisingly ends on 45 with a miss on a very make-able red to the bottom right pocket. That’s the bad news, but the good news is that he doesn’t leave it on for Donaldson. He recognises his good fortune with an apology to his opponent. Still anyone’s frame at this juncture.

ALLEN 2-3 DONALDSON (8-32)

Donaldson returns from the sudden stage left exit and frustrates his opponent even further with a break that creeps up to 31 before ending abruptly when he misses a red to the bottom right.

ALLEN 2-3 DONALDSON (8-1)

There’s a slow pace to this frame. Neither players is offering up much and there’s plenty of frowning and eyebrow furrowing in the lengthy pauses between shots. Donaldson sinks a red but can’t make any further impact before heading off for an unscheduled break. Drama!

ALLEN 2-3 DONALDSON (8-0)

Lots of shaking of the head from Mark so far today. A red and a black is all he can muster before a safety goes slightly awry when he cannons into the brown trying to bring the cue ball up to baulk.

ALLEN 2-3 DONALDSON

Donaldson tries to cut a red tight to the blue into the middle left but comes up short. Allen steps up with a big chance to make inroads but can’t ping a long red to the bottom right corner. It’s a bit scrappy but Scott seizes control of the proceedings once more with a brilliant red to the middle left. The Scot makes sure of the frame with a couple more reds and signs off with a clearance of 68 that puts him back in charge on the scoreboard in style.

ALLEN 2-2 DONALDSON (0-56)

A foul on the pink means Allen has to try again with his response to that safety and this time it’s more assured. It doesn’t stop Donaldson getting in again though and he nicks another red before continuing to play in protective mode by bringing the cue ball back up to baulk.

ALLEN 2-2 DONALDSON (0-49)

No sign that Donaldson is thinking of what might have been as he returns from the mid-session interval with a tidy break of 49. He errs on the side of caution by opting not to push for the half century and a smart safety up to baulk leaves him in a commanding position.

ALLEN 2-2 DONALDSON

Allen nudges a red into the middle left pocket to end his pot-less run at 40 minutes. More importantly, he sets about nicking the frame from right under his opponent’s nose! A clinical red tight to the left cushion rolls smoothly into the bottom corner and he holds his nerve well with a tough yellow to the green pocket. An excellent blue with the rest to the same corner all-but seals the deal and he completes the clearance of 61 to somehow level it up heading into the interval.

ALLEN 1-2 DONALDSON (0-60)

The impasse ends with Allen failing to get the outcome he was hoping for when driving into the pack. Donaldson returns to the table to move within a whisker of the frame. He needs a green and a red but can’t land on a red despite bringing one off the cushion close to the middle left pocket. He misses a tricky red to the bottom right instead and Allen has a chance to try and pinch it and level from the jaws of what looked set to be a 3-1 deficit.

ALLEN 1-2 DONALDSON (0-40)

It’s all Donaldson right now. Allen doesn’t get the look-in he was hoping for and it’s the Scot who seizes the chance to double his lead. He splits the pack of reds but fortune does not favour him on this visit. He cuts a brilliant black into the bottom right via a rest but doesn’t land on a red. He’s forced to abandon the break at 20 and retreat to the safety of baulk.

ALLEN 1-2 DONALDSON (0-20)

This has been an excellent start from Scott particularly when you consider how ruthless Allen was in the first frame. He takes charge early here but soon runs out of options with the pack of reds largely untouched. He sinks a pink for a break of 20 and then opts for a smart safety where he cannons a stray red off the bottom cushion to leave the cue ball behind the black.

ALLEN 1-2 DONALDSON

Donaldson is having to battle to maintain position more often that he’d like. On the plus side for the spectators, it’s allowing the Scot to showcase some excellent long potting. A brave yellow to the bottom left keeps him on track and with the frame within sight he has to sink a pressure pink to the left and then a green to the top right. He saves the best until last courtesy of a sublime treble with the final red to the middle right. It is the shot of the match so far and settles any remaining doubts. A failure on the blue rules out a clearance but he still ends with an impressive break of 78 and the overall lead.

ALLEN 1-1 DONALDSON (7-0)

The Pistol has an early opportunity to re-establish his authority but is left shaking his head when he leaves himself with too much to do after a break of six. He sizzles a long red to the bottom right pocket but he’s just delaying the inevitable. There’s no obvious safety on so he has to fire the black up to baulk which could lead to a rather messy frame overall.

ALLEN 1-1 DONALDSON

Donaldson has been bold in this frame. He’s taken on quite a few tricky pots and perhaps deservedly levels the match up on the back of another one. A long red to the bottom right inadvertently spreads the pack of reds nicely and gives him a route to parity. He briefly loses position after sinking the brown but regains control with a smart pot via the rest. He’s some way off a clearance when he fails to down a red to the bottom right with the rest but the half century break is enough to get him over the line. All square.

ALLEN 1-0 DONALDSON (9-30)

Allen comes up way short of baulk in the latest safety-fest and Donaldson attempts to turn the screw by tucking the cue ball tight to the yellow on the cushion. Allen takes on a long red to the bottom right corner but leaves it hovering close to the pocket. Donaldson seizes upon the opportunity with a plant off a red to the left of the ruck that fortuitously hits the red by the pocket and bounces in. It provides the Scot with his first real chance to show what he can do at the table. A pink to the middle right doesn’t go to plan with the cannon into the group of reds and he is left chasing position. He tries to rectify that with a long red to the bottom right pocket and then takes on a very risky black to the yellow pocket that he nails with aplomb. Once again he’s left with a tough long red and this time he can’t make it count and his break ends at 30.

ALLEN 1-0 DONALDSON (9-0)

A frame and a bit into this and we’ve already seen some excellent safety from both players. Donaldson doesn’t do much wrong but once Allen gains a glimmer of a chance he rockets a sumptuous long red to the bottom right corner. A routine black to the same pocket threatens to see him pull clear again but he doesn’t get the nick off two reds close to the left pocket he was hoping for and has to retreat to baulk with another neat safety shot.

ALLEN 1-0 DONALDSON (1-0)

The pistol has got his eye in! A long red to the bottom left pocket sinks with deadly accuracy but he’s unfortunate with the intended ricochet int the pack. He can’t quite settle on the black and is forced to end there with a safety back to baulk.

ALLEN 1-0 DONALDSON

Allen slots away a quite splendid red tight to the right cushion into the bottom pocket and it deservedly paves the way for a break of 80 that clinches the opening frame. A brilliant red to gain position on a blue to the centre left is another eye-catching pot but he fails at the very last in his attempt at the clearance with a black to the yellow pocket that refuses to go down.

ALLEN 0-0 DONALDSON (25-1)

Donaldson ends a face-off of safety shots with a cannon off the ruck of reds that sees him plant one neatly into the bottom right pocket. It earns a ripple of applause but he doesn’t quite manage to gain position on a colour. Allen will be delighted to see that given that it could well have provided the platform to go on and win the frame. Instead, on we go!

ALLEN 0-0 DONALDSON (25-0)

That’s a very tidy start for the Pistol. He corks a lovely long red to the bottom left pocket and sets about making an early statement of intent. There’s a very welcome slice of luck as the break ticks over to 24 when he benefits from a ricochet that stops the cue ball from rolling into the middle right pocket. He’s delighted to land on a red but cuts it too thinly and has to conclude his opening break at 25 with a safety behind the black.

Can Allen hit form?

It’s just one win in the last three years for Allen in Sheffield and he will be hoping to channel the form of 2009 when he made the semi finals. Allen will be eager to maintain his good record against the Scot as he currently boasts a 7-1 lead in the H2H.

Day 3 commences

The morning session sees Mark Allen kick off his 16th consecutive Crucible outing against Scott Donaldson.

On Table 1, World number 13 Anthony McGill continues against Liam Highfield with a 6-3 lead.

Maguire holds off Murphy fightback to secure place in round two

Stephen Maguire sparked into life at the ideal time to beat Shaun Murphy 10-8 and book his place in the second round of the World Championship.

Maguire held a 6-3 lead overnight despite not playing brilliantly on Saturday, and found himself on the back foot as Murphy roared back.

From 6-2 down, Murphy edged into an 8-7 lead, only for Maguire to pounce on a surprising missed red from his opponent in the 16th and he took control from that point to set up a meeting with Zhao Xintong.

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

19:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

14:30

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

