Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10:00-13:00

'Why the hell can't I wear it?' - Lisowski prevented from having Ukraine flag on waistcoat

Ad

Jack Lisowski has said he was denied permission to have a Ukraine flag on his waistcoat at the World Championship.

World Championship 'I find it difficult' - Trump agrees with O'Sullivan views on referees 11 HOURS AGO

Lisowski has Ukrainian heritage - his grandfather is from the country - and he wore a Ukraine badge at the Gibraltar Open in support of the country following the invasion by Russia.

The 30-year-old wanted to continue showing support for the country at the Crucible, but World Snooker refused to grant permission for Lisowski to wear the flag.

Speaking to the BBC, Lisowski said: "Everyone in this room would agree you're supporting Ukraine so why the hell can't I wear it?

"It's something that is close to my heart. My grandad is Ukrainian, my dad has been out there. It is very sad with what is going on over there.

"I tried to wear it [in Sheffield] and they told me I couldn't unless I was Ukrainian.

"I've got some Ukrainian in me, but it wasn't enough so I got the badge taken off my waistcoat.”

Read the full story here

Editor's Picks

Schedule

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jackson Page 1-7 Mark Williams

14:30

Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao

Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire

19:00

Jackson Page v Mark Williams

Mark Allen v Ronnie O’Sullivan

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Frightening' - Williams wows White with 'sensational' Crucible masterclass 12 HOURS AGO