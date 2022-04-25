Premium Snooker John Higgins - Noppon Saengkham 12:59-15:59 Live

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-63)

Ad

Well, Saengkham battling hard. Is going to force the re-spotted black surely. Third attempt to get the job done, but has taken these balls well. Higgins heading for extra-time in this frame after leading 63-0. In goes the black. Job done.

World Championship Humble Williams 'playing better than ever' as he eyes latest Crucible crown 3 HOURS AGO

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-5)

Break runs along smoothly to 62, but he misses an easy red on the cusp of the winning line. Saengkham needs four reds, four blacks to force a re-spotted black.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (25-4)

Higgins slots a long red. Brilliant effort from distance and he is right among the balls with chance to pile on the points.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-4)

No damage done to Higgins. Wonder how much fight there is left in Saengkham after a fairly wounding session last night.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-1)

Higgins with a slow drag pot on a long red, but no black to follow before the Thai player picks out a lovely cut on a red with a rest. Chance for him to get moving out there.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (0-0)

They emerged at 4-4 last night, but Higgins won seven out of the eight frames and rolled in two centuries to lead 11-4 before Saengkham won the 16th frame with a run of 64;.

Welcome back

We are almost ready to go with the final day of the last 16. Four-time winner John Higgins with an 11-5 lead over Noppon Saengkham while Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham are locked at 8-8 in the race to 13 frames. We'll be focusing firstly on Higgins as he bids to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson or Jack Liswoski in the quarter-finals.

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Schedule

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins

Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham

19:00

Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski

Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship 'He’s having me on' - Wilson fools commentators by pretending to take pink in 147 bid 14 HOURS AGO