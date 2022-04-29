Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Mark Williams 10:00-13:00 Live

TRUMP 7-2 WILLIAMS

It’s far from vintage Williams but he just about does enough to reduce the arrears. He knew he needed to make a strong start and while this opener was rather twitchy from both players, it’s job done and provides a potential platform. He’s some way from a clearance when he misses a red to the middle right but the break of 33 is enough to see Trump concede.

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (7-39)

You could put together a montage of expressions of disbelief from Mark already this morning. He controls the cue ball quite brilliantly from the green pocket right down to the bottom left to tuck a red neatly into the pocket. He’s on the black close to the same corner but somehow misses it after putting all of his concentration into trying to ricochet into a cluster of reds nearby. Trump steps up but fails to take advantage. Can Williams make it count this time around?

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (0-38)

That delightful safety leaves Trump with few options and Williams is soon back at the table rolling through red and black combos. He looks on course to clinch the frame at this visit but inexplicably blows a black to the bottom left to end the break on 33.

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (0-5)

Ouch. Trump attempts a safety from baulk close to the yellow ball but after clipping the pack of reds and two cushions, he can only look on in horror as the cue ball slowly rolls into the yellow pocket. It’s a foul and an early chance for Williams. The Welsh potting machine cuts a red to the bottom left but immediately runs out of position. He’s up on the baulk cushion and plays a tidy safety by tucking the white behind the yellow.

GOOD MORNING!

Ready for some more semi-final snooker action? We’re kicking off with Judd Trump’s battle with three-time champion Mark Williams. The Welshman has it all to do and comes into this session desperately needing to make some inroads on the Juddernaut’s 7-1 lead. Can he do it? We’ll soon find out as Day 14 is about to commence!

‘I don’t actually care!’ – O’Sullivan says he is ‘on holiday’ at the World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s has claimed he does not care if he loses his World Championship semi-final to John Higgins.

“I don’t actually care to be honest with you, I’m just here to enjoy myself," he told Eurosport. "If I get beat 17-4 I’m just going to have fun, enjoy it. That’s my motto. Life has to be good, life has to be fun. It’s just a game of snooker. I’m really delighted to be here.”

Asked if he was having fun once he got going, he added: “Even if it’s absolutely horrendous, I’m still having fun, because basically I’m on a holiday 365 days a year. Every day is a holiday. It’s great when you can treat everything like a holiday! The holiday continues, I’m having fun.

“I don’t actually want it to end. The Seniors is on next week so I’m thinking about coming back for that because the shop’s still open. I just don’t want to go home, I’m actually quite frustrated and I’ve looked at the calendar and there isn’t enough tournaments. I’m absolutely devastated.”

Eurosport expert Jimmy White wasn't buying any of it...

'That’s not the truth' - White does not believe O'Sullivan saying he is not interested in title

- - -

