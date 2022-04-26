Snooker
Stephen Maguire - Ronnie O'Sullivan
10:00-13:00
Morning all
Ad
And welcome to the last eight of the 2022 snooker World Championships!
World Championship
'He was strong in all departments' - White feels O’Sullivan should now think he is favourite
Schedule
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Yan Bingtao v Mark WIlliams
13:00
- Stuart Bingham v Judd Trump
- Jack Lisowski v John Higgins
19:00
- Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Yan Bingtao v Mark WIlliams
How to watch the event
The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
- 'A Crucible classic' - Lisowski wins final-frame decider after Robertson 147
- O’Sullivan backed to win world title – but could old rival playing ‘lights-out snooker’ stop him?
- ‘Going to live forever’ – Robertson makes thrilling 147
EDITOR'S PICKS
- ‘Weirdest marriage in recent history’ – View from France on Pochettino and Conte at PSG
- Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after just five months to pursue 'new training model'
- 'I always fight for the best results - Dudek looking to better 2017 heroics at SGP
'I always get starstruck' - O'Sullivan reveals heroes and more in his 'firsts'
- -
Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on
World Championship
'I have been given a gift' - O’Sullivan determined to keep fighting on biggest stage
World Championship
O'Sullivan into Crucible quarter-finals after record-breaking win against Allen
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad