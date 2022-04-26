Premium
Snooker

Stephen Maguire - Ronnie O'Sullivan

10:00-13:00

Morning all

And welcome to the last eight of the 2022 snooker World Championships!
World Championship
'He was strong in all departments' - White feels O’Sullivan should now think he is favourite
23/04/2022 AT 19:24

Schedule

Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
  • Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • Yan Bingtao v Mark WIlliams
13:00
  • Stuart Bingham v Judd Trump
  • Jack Lisowski v John Higgins
19:00
  • Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • Yan Bingtao v Mark WIlliams

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.

