Mark Williams got the better of a titanic battle with Yan Bingtao to secure his place in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

The three-time winner of the event had runaway victories in his first two rounds, and he threatened that against Yan.

But after dominating the first session, he was blitzed by the Chinese star in the second session on Tuesday evening.

The pair returned for the final session locked together at 8-8, and went blow-for-blow on Wednesday afternoon - with Williams holding his nerve to claim a 13-11 win to set up a meeting with either Judd Trump or Stuart Bingham.

Williams was off colour on Tuesday evening, with his highest break of the session being a run of 48.

He missed what looked like a nailed-on plant in the first frame of the session as his woes continued. Yan countered with a run of 62 and it proved enough to edge him back into the lead.

For the second frame in a row, Williams broke down when looking well set and paid a price - with Yan opening up a two-frame lead thanks to his 40th century of the season.

Yan had been largely faultless for a session and two frames, but played a rash safety and Williams pounced to knock in a brilliant 135 - his 12th century of the tournament.

The frame before the final interval was a scrappy affair, with excellent safety from both players. Williams’ early 40-point advantage ultimately proved decisive as he kept chipping away and took the frame to level the contest at 10-10.

The frame after the final interval was one that nearly got away from Yan. He was in total command, but missed frame ball on two occasions and found himself in a tricky situation - only to fluke the final red and fall over the line to re-establish a one-frame lead.

Williams could pot long reds to the bottom right in his sleep, and he produced another to get going in the 22nd. It led to a break of 41, and it proved invaluable as he drew level once again.

For long reds to the bottom left, see the paragraph above and a beauty from Williams led to a brilliant break of 66. It wasn’t the highest of the match, but given the circumstances and the balls he potted, it was arguably the best as he moved within one frame of victory.

Williams has never been afraid of the winning line and after being presented with a chance by Yan, he closed out the match in ruthless fashion to book his place in a Crucible semi-final for a seventh time - and at 47, become the oldest semi-finalist since Ray Reardon in 1985.

John Higgins holds an 8-7 lead over Jack Lisowski with one session to play. The Scot threatened to run away with the contest, but made a couple of sloppy errors and Lisowski won the final two frames to close within one. They play to a finish on Wednesday evening.

