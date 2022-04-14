The climax of the snooker season is upon us with the biggest names in the sport contesting the World Championship at the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Mark Selby is the defending champion and opens his campaign, as is customary, on Saturday morning against Jamie Jones. Selby has not played since losing to Liam Highfield in the last-64 of the Welsh Open in March, having spoken openly of his mental health issues at present.

Ronnie O'Sullivan comes into the tournament having moved back to world number one following an impressive season so far, and has a seventh world crown in his sights, which would draw him level with fellow great Stephen Hendry. O'Sullivan opens up against Jackson Page in Saturday's afternoon session, but ahead of the tournament saw a fellow pro tell him he should retire

However, The Rocket has picked Neil Robertson as the player to watch in Sheffield, with the Australian claiming four titles this season including The Masters in January. Robertson has been drawn to face Ashley Hugill and gets his campaign under way on Monday.

Judd Trump has struggled to maintain his lofty standards this season, with only two titles to his name at the Turkish Masters and the Champion of Champions, but can never be discounted and will be looking to underline his title credentials when he starts against Hossein Vafaei on Wednesday.

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

19:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

14:30

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

--

Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.

