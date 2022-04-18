Snooker
Mark Allen - Scott Donaldson
10:00-13:00
Live
ALLEN 0-0 DONALDSON (25-1)
Donaldson ends a face-off of safety shots with a cannon off the ruck of reds that sees him plant one neatly into the bottom right pocket. It earns a ripple of applause but he doesn’t quite manage to gain position on a colour. Allen will be delighted to see that given that it could well have provided the platform to go on and win the frame. Instead, on we go!
World Championship
Maguire holds off Murphy fightback to secure place in second round
ALLEN 0-0 DONALDSON (25-0)
That’s a very tidy start for the Pistol. He corks a lovely long red to the bottom left pocket and sets about making an early statement of intent. There’s a very welcome slice of luck as the break ticks over to 24 when he benefits from a ricochet that stops the cue ball from rolling into the middle right pocket. He’s delighted to land on a red but cuts it too thinly and has to conclude his opening break at 25 with a safety behind the black.
Can Allen hit form?
It’s just one win in the last three years for Allen in Sheffield and he will be hoping to channel the form of 2009 when he made the semi finals. Allen will be eager to maintain his good record against the Scot as he currently boasts a 7-1 lead in the H2H.
Day 3 commences
The morning session sees Mark Allen kick off his 16th consecutive Crucible outing against Scott Donaldson.
On Table 1, World number 13 Anthony McGill continues against Liam Highfield with a 6-3 lead.
Maguire holds off Murphy fightback to secure place in round two
Stephen Maguire sparked into life at the ideal time to beat Shaun Murphy 10-8 and book his place in the second round of the World Championship.
Maguire held a 6-3 lead overnight despite not playing brilliantly on Saturday, and found himself on the back foot as Murphy roared back.
From 6-2 down, Murphy edged into an 8-7 lead, only for Maguire to pounce on a surprising missed red from his opponent in the 16th and he took control from that point to set up a meeting with Zhao Xintong.
Live comments
You can follow LIVE comments on every session from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on the Eurosport.co.uk website.
How to watch the event
The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com. Comments begin on this page at 10:00 on Saturday 16 April.
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) 6-3 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) 7-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) 3-6 Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 6-3 David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) 3-6 Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) 10-7 Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) 10-2 Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) 7-2 Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) 10-5 David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) 7-10 Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) 8-10 Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) 6-3 Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- O'Sullivan to face Gilbert in World Championship opener, Trump handed Vafaei test
- Vafaei blasts 'disrespectful' O'Sullivan and urges Rocket to quit after 'numpties' rant
- Maguire, Ding survive scares to qualify for World Championship
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
19:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
14:30
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
- TBC v TBC
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Friday, 29 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
- TBC v TBC
14:30
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Monday, 2 May
13:00
- TBC v TBC
19:00
- TBC v TBC
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
--
Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.
