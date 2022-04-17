Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2022 - Ronnie O'Sullivan with an outrageous fluke to pinch a frame against David Gilbert

Ronnie O'Sullivan was locked in battle with David Gilbert in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield when he picked up a huge slice of good fortune. He was in a tricky snooker, but escaped and saw the ball head into the pocket to set up to win the frame.

00:00:13, an hour ago