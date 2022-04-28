Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins are locked together at 4-4, after an opening session of their World Championship semi-final that ebbed and flowed.

O’Sullivan made a shaky start, and his frustrations boiled over after a sloppy shot in the third frame as the match threatened to get away from him.

But he steadied the ship by taking the fourth and was a different player after the interval.

The pair shared the final two frames of the session, on a table that appeared extremely heavy, to leave the match locked together and tantalisingly poised ahead of the second session on Friday afternoon.

The opener, as expected, was a tense affair between two players who know the importance of getting ahead of one another. Higgins passed up three excellent chances, but O’Sullivan did not capitalise and at the fourth time of asking the Scot picked off the final couple of reds and the colours to get on the board.

O’Sullivan appeared to settle after winning a safety battle and embarking on a run of 46 in the second, but he broke down and Higgins picked his pocket to claim a frame he was never really in to move two frames ahead.

Higgins took the third, but it see-sawed like the first two. Higgins was in control, only to break down on 56 to let in O’Sullivan for a counter. He looked set to dish the lot, but ran out of position on the penultimate red and furiously smashed his cue into the ground . His mood was not improved as Higgins stepped in to pinch the frame.

O’Sullivan still looked to be steaming at the start of the fourth and it was probably to his benefit that it turned scrappy with no easy opener for Higgins.

Following a bout of safety, with the table extremely difficult, O’Sullivan settled the nerves - and went some way to getting the previous frame out of his mind - by picking off a break of 70 to get on the board.

Fluency was hard to come by early on, which was highlighted by O’Sullivan’s shot time being over 25 seconds for the first four frames, but breaks of 45 and 54 - including a brilliant pot with his opposite hand - saw the world No. 1 cut the gap to one.

The table was not to either player’s liking, with it being on the slow side, but the fifth frame suggested O’Sullivan was adapting to it.

The frustration of the third frame was consigned to the memory banks by a wonderful break of 116 to draw level in the sixth. A series of stunning pots found the middle of the pockets as he racked up the 192nd century of his Crucible career.

O’Sullivan looked set to make it four frames on the spin after countering a Higgins break with a run of 55, but he was unlucky to run out of position when developing the final red and his great rival pinched the seventh - as he had done earlier in the session before the O'Sullivan barrage.

It was a grind at times for O’Sullivan, and he asked for balls to be cleaned at great regularity which is a rare thing, but he ensured he got out of the session on level terms with a tough-as-teak century of 107.

