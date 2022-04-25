Premium Snooker Kyren Wilson - Stuart Bingham 02:21:00 Replay

We will be back at 6:45pm BST with more live updates from the final last-16 matches. Judd Trump leads Anthony McGill 10-6 with Jack Lisowski 9-7 clear of Neil Robertson. See you then.

World Championship Higgins sees off Saengkham, Bingham blitz sends Wilson packing AN HOUR AGO

Wilson 9-13 Bingham

2022 World Championship quarter-final draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

Judd Trump/Anthony McGill v Stuart Bingham

Neil Robertson/Jack Lisowski v John Higgins

Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Wilson 9-13 Bingham

"I could easily have been 10-6, but it was 8-8. I didn't sleep well last night, but I came out all guns blazing today," said Bingham. "He is so tough. He can easily get on a roll. Big fist pump at the end. It was a good victory especially against Kyren. Winning two matches here would make the season acceptable. I'll be trying my hardest in the quarter-finals. It is going to be tough."

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (36-65)

Wilson back to within one point of Bingham. Opts to play a pot on red at pace with rest, but just fails to drop. Bingham with a delightful red to middle. Another chance for Bingham to win the match. In goes brown. Wilson needing two snookers, but he won't get them. Bingham drops in the blue at distance and Bingham is through to the last eight. He will meet Judd Trump or Anthony McGill in the quarter-finals.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (27-37)

Wilson with a fluke on a red, but no snooker behind the yellow off the brown. Careless from Wilson. Down to the final four reds.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (26-37)

Bingham goes for a risky double. Misses it and leaves red to green pocket. Just four more points added. Bingham with a fine safety response in return.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (22-37)

A break of 22 from Wilson. Bingham will be relieved that wasn't more. Wilson not leaving anything easy after missing a tough red down a side rail.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (1-37)

But he smashes a mid-range red into the jaws. Far too much pace on the attempted pot. Disappointing end to that effort. Wilson responds with red to centre.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (0-32)

Punches in red to middle, out for black and this is looking very, very promising for Bingham now.

Wilson 9-12 Bingham (0-16)

Off goes Bingham again. Long red. Lands on black. What can he make here? Pots two reds in one go there. Terrific recovery pot. Back on the black. Should progress this break.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (70-66)

Wilson dishes up the colours and that is back to 12-9. Bingham one shot from victory, but he will get another shot at the win surely.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (43-66)

Dreadful safety shot by Bingham. Really poor. Has left Wilson with chance to pinch this frame after red is left over a middle pocket. Punches in red and black. Down to the colours.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (35-66)

On the brink here, but the red he needs eludes him with rest down the cushion. Wilson still alive. Slots red, but needs the final red on the other cushion. Opts against playing the double. A lead of 31 points for Bingham. Looks like a red-ball frame.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (27-35)

Wilson reaches 27, but just failing to disturb the pack of reds from the brown. End of break. Bingham responds with a stunning long red. What a shot that is by the 'Ball-run'. This could be the winning thrust here. Five reds open from the black.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-20)

Cracking opening red by Bingham. And in goes black. He gets first go at these balls. Picks out a delightful plant on two reds. Really is striking the ball well, but misses red to a centre pocket. Didn't expect him to miss that.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

What has Wilson got left? Needs all five frames otherwise his campaign ends here. The divider is up at the Crucible. Perhaps that will inspire the world no. 7.

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

Wilson 8-12 Bingham (0-0)

Wilson has scored only 21 points in four frames today with Bingham rolling in breaks of 97, 76 and 52. Winner of that will meet Judd Trump or Anthony McGill in the quarter-finals.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (130-0)

A break of 90 from Higgins. A stunning break to finish from the four-time world champion. He is through 13-7.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (73-0)

Higgins inching towards the finishing line after a lovely long red hits the target. Should be all over soon. Two shots away from victory. In goes the green. Lands on the red. Which is match ball. Drops in red with the rest. And in goes the pink. Higgins will face Neil Robertson or Jack Lisowski in the last eight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (40-0)

Higgins among the balls in the frame he needs. Reaches 32 with reds and blacks. Will this be another maximum attempt? Probably not. Goes for a double on a red, but nowhere near it. A handy lead.

Higgins 12-7 Saengkham (1-0)

Higgins would dearly love to get this match finished here and now. Don't really want to be hanging about.

Wilson 8-11 Bingham (14-52)

Bingham racing away from Wilson on the other table. Vital that the 2020 finalist wins the final frame before their mid-session interval.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-112)

Reached the final red, but effort down the cushion with the rest on red narrowly eludes him. That was quite fabulous. Really was. Back to 12-7 behind.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-104)

Down to the final four reds. Brilliant shot bridging over another red to slot a red. One tough red near the side cushion. Had chance to go for it with the rest, but opts for easier red. What a break this has been. Stunning stuff as the century comes up.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-73)

Chance of a 147 for Saengkham. Reaches 65. Maximum alert, we have a maximum alert. Another black and reds drops to 73.

Higgins 12-6 Saengkham (0-8)

Chance for Noppon early in the 19th frame after Higgins fails to pick out a long red.

Wilson 8-10 Bingham

2015 world champion Bingham making a fast start to the day. Picks up first two frames and is back in among them in the 19th frame.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-74)

Higgins pots red, but sees white dive down a hole. The Scotsman has seen enough of this frame. A 12-6 lead in ace to 13.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-70)

A break of 70 from Saengkham. 67 points left on table so job not quite done yet. Higgins chasing one snooker.

Higgins 12-5 Saengkham (0-56)

Some cracking pots in this break by Saengkham. Is obviously feeling good about himself. Chance to win frame at one visit to extend this contest.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (70-63)

Saengkham had his chance, but could not rattle home a long-range black after an error by Higgins. The Scotsman drops in black to middle pocket. Fine pot and he moves 12-5 clear. One frame short of the last eight.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-63)

Well, Saengkham battling hard. Is going to force the re-spotted black surely. Third attempt to get the job done, but has taken these balls well. Higgins heading for extra-time in this frame after leading 63-0. In goes the black. Job done.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (63-5)

Break runs along smoothly to 62, but he misses an easy red on the cusp of the winning line. Saengkham needs four reds, four blacks to force a re-spotted black.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (25-4)

Higgins slots a long red. Brilliant effort from distance and he is right among the balls with chance to pile on the points.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-4)

No damage done to Higgins. Wonder how much fight there is left in Saengkham after a fairly wounding session last night.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (1-1)

Higgins with a slow drag pot on a long red, but no black to follow before the Thai player picks out a lovely cut on a red with a rest. Chance for him to get moving out there.

Higgins 11-5 Saengkham (0-0)

They emerged at 4-4 last night, but Higgins won seven out of the eight frames and rolled in two centuries to lead 11-4 before Saengkham won the 16th frame with a run of 64;.

Welcome back

We are almost ready to go with the final day of the last 16. Four-time winner John Higgins with an 11-5 lead over Noppon Saengkham while Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham are locked at 8-8 in the race to 13 frames. We'll be focusing firstly on Higgins as he bids to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson or Jack Liswoski in the quarter-finals.

Schedule

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Noppon Saengkham 5-11 John Higgins

Kyren Wilson 8-8 Stuart Bingham

19:00

Neil Robertson 7-9 Jack Lisowski

Anthony McGill 6-10 Judd Trump

- -

