Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2022 - ‘That was Trumpish!’ – Jamie Jones wows against Mark Selby

Jamie Jones produced a positional shot of some repute during his first round match against Mark Selby. The world No. 37 went up and down through baulk with substantial right-hand side. It led Joe Johnson on commentary to compare it to Judd Trump. Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:17, 13 minutes ago