Six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn David Gilbert in the first round of the World Championship.

The world number one, bidding to win his seventh title, has been drawn the Championship League winner and 2019 semi-finalist to set up a thrilling first round clash.

Ad

This season's Champion of Champions Judd Trump, who won the World Championhips in 2019, will play tournament debutant Hossein Vafaei who is set to become the first Iranian to ever take part in the tournament.

World Championship World Championship - When is the draw? How to watch YESTERDAY AT 15:36

Neil Robertson, the champion in 2010 and an in-form favourite to win it this year, will play tournament debutant Ashley Hugill.

Defending champion Mark Selby, going for his fifth world title, will open his campaign against Jamie Jones who is is making his fifth appearance at The Crucible.

Yan Bingtao, the 2021 Masters champion and Riga Masters champion as a teenager, will play Chris Wakelin who came through three qualifying matches and has never lost on Judgement Day.

John Higgins, who won the first of his four World Championship titles in 1998, faces Thepchaiya Un-Nooh who played Higgins on his debut.

Kyren Wilson, World and Masters finalist and four times a ranking event winnter, meets 14-time ranking event winner Ding Junhui who came through qualifying and made the final in 2016.

Barry Hawkins, finalist in 2013 and three-times a ranking event winner, will play debutant Jackson Page.

Anthony McGill, who played Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals two years ago, plays Liam Highfield who is making his third Crucible appearance.

The 2005 champion Shaun Murphy, who reached the final last year, will play Stephen Maguire who is back for a 19th consecutive Crucible campaign. Mark Williams will play Michael White in an all-Welsh clash.

Mark Allen, a former semi-finalist and newly-crowned Northern Ireland Open champion, will play Scott Donaldson who thrashed Allan Taylor 10-1 in the qualifiers.

Stuart Bingham, the 2015 champion, will face Lyu Haotian who is back at the Crucible for a third time.

Six-time ranking event finalist Jack Lisowski will play Matthew Stevens.

Reigning Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel takes on Noppon Saengkham who beat Robert Milkins in the qualifiers.

2021 UK championship winner Zhao Xingtong will play Jamie Clarke who was one frame from the quarter-finals in 2020.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday.

THE DRAW IN FULL

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames. Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?

You can stream the World Championship on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and the app, available on Android and Apple.

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'That was terrible' – Perry joins Walden, Wilson and Gould in suffering shock exit 11/04/2022 AT 12:44