The 2022 edition of the World Championship is set to get underway in April, but before that, we have the crucial qualifiers taking place.

It will be the 46th consecutive year the World Championship is held in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and it will be the 16th and final ranking event of the 2021–22 snooker season.

Mark Selby is the defending champion, having won the 2021 final 18–15 against Shaun Murphy. However, Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite to win the competition with Neil Robertson in second and Ronnie O'Sullivan third.

The event begins on April 16, 2022 with the final taking place on May 2. But before that, the qualifiers run from April 4-13 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?

You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and app.

QUALIFYING FORMAT

Some 128 players will be vying to qualify at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start.

That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where the victors will join the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.

Qualifying matches will be best-of-11 frames in the first, second and third preliminary rounds, before best-of-19 matches on 'Judgement Day' in the fourth and final qualifying round.

Players join at different stages through the first three of the four rounds, as follows...

QUALIFIERS MATCH SCHEDULE

APRIL 4: FIRST ROUND

09:30 UK time

Zhao Jianbo v Michael Judge

Xu Si v Michael Collumb

Zhang Jiankang v John J Astley

Zhang Anda v Anton Kazakov

14:30

Alfie Burden v Robbie McGuigan

Duane Jones v Nutcharut Wongharuthai

Fraser Patrick v Michael White

Aaron Hill v Liam Davies

19:30

Lukas Kleckers v Soheil Vahedi

Andrew Pagett v Jimmy White

Hammad Miah v Chen Zifan

Louis Heathcote v Ben Mertens

APRIL 5: FIRST ROUND

09:30

Barry Pinches v Lee Stephens

Rory McLeod v Ng On Yee

Chang Bingyu v Daniel Wells

Yuan SiJun v Ross Muir

14:30

Ian Burns v Marco Fu

Peter Devlin v Yorrit Hoes

Jamie Wilson v Jake Crofts

Peter Lines v Sanderson Lam

19:30

Craig Steadman v David Lilley

Lee Walker v Reanne Evans

Ben Hancorn v Dean Young

Jamie O'Neill v James Cahill

Round two

Allan Taylor v TBC

Scott Donaldson v TBC

Dominic Dale v TBC

Lyu Haotian v TBC

Sunny Akani v TBC

Andy Hicks v TBC

Martin O'Donnell v TBC

Fergal O'Brien v TBC

Nigel Bond v TBC

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v TBC

Michael Holt v TBC

Mark Joyce v TBC

Robbie Williams v TBC

Tian Pengfei v TBC

Joe O'Connor v TBC

Ashley Hugill v TBC

Ken Doherty v TBC

Elliot Slessor v TBC

Oliver Lines v TBC

Chris Wakelin v TBC

Andrew Higginson v TBC

Cao Yupeng v TBC

Mark Davis v TBC

Steven Hallworth v TBC

Gao Yang v TBC

Matthew Stevens v TBC

Ashley Carty v TBC

David Grace v TBC

Pang Junxu v TBC

Jamie Clarke v TBC

Stuart Carrington v TBC

Simon Lichtenberg v TBC

Round three

Ricky Walden v TBC

Li Hang v TBC

Liang Wenbo v TBC

Lu Ning v TBC

Stephen Maguire v TBC

Zhou Yuelong v TBC

Mark King v TBC

Jordan Brown v TBC

Matthew Selt v TBC

Jak Jones v TBC

Tom Ford v TBC

Jamie Jones v TBC

Kurt Maflin v TBC

Ding Junhui v TBC

Ben Woollaston v TBC

Martin Gould v TBC

David Gilbert v TBC

Anthony Hamilton v TBC

Jimmy Robertson v TBC

Fan Zhengyi v TBC

Noppon Saengkham v TBC

Robert Milkins v TBC

Liam Highfield v TBC

Ryan Day v TBC

Ali Carter v TBC

Sam Craigie v TBC

Joe Perry v TBC

Xiao Guodong v TBC

Graeme Dott v TBC

Gary Wilson v TBC

Alexander Ursenbacher v TBC

Hossein Vafaei v TBC

Round four

TBC

MAIN DRAW FORMAT

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.

Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.

2022 World Championship latest odds

Judd Trump 7/2

Neil Robertson 9/2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6/1

Mark Selby 7/1

John Higgins 10/1

Zhao Xintong 16/1

Kyren Wilson 16/1

Yan Bingtao 22/1

Mark Allen 28/1

Ding Junhui 33/1

Shaun Murphy 33/1

Stuart Bingham 33/1

Luca Brecel 33/1

Mark Williams 33/1

Barry Hawkins 33/1

David Gilbert 40/1

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest televised break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

PAST WINNERS

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.

Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

