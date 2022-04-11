Qualification for the 2022 World Championship began on April 3 and runs through to April 14. There have already been some substantial shocks with Kurt Maflin, Ricky Walden, Mark King and Martin Gould already knocked out.

Mark Selby is the defending world champion after he beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year’s showpiece event. . Neil Robertson is the form player winning four titles and losing just eight of his 43 matches thus far. Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan is chasing a seventh world crown while Judd Trump can never be counted out.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?

You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.

Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and the app, available on Android and Apple

QUALIFYING FORMAT

Some 128 players were vying to qualify at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start. That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where the victors will join the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.

Qualifying matches are of a best-of-11 frames in the first, second and third preliminary rounds, before best-of-19 matches on 'Judgement Day' in the fourth and final qualifying round. Players join at different stages through the first three of the four rounds, as follows...

QUALIFIERS MATCH SCHEDULE

APRIL 4: FIRST ROUND

09:30 UK time

Zhao Jianbo 4-6 Michael Judge

Xu Si 6-4 Michael Collumb

6-4 Michael Collumb Zhang Jiankang 6-4 John J Astley

6-4 John J Astley Zhang Anda 6-0 Anton Kazakov

14:30

Alfie Burden 4-6 Robbie McGuigan

Duane Jones 6-2 Nutcharut Wongharuthai

6-2 Nutcharut Wongharuthai Fraser Patrick 1-6 Michael White

Aaron Hill 4-6 Liam Davies

19:30

Lukas Kleckers 6-3 Soheil Vahedi

6-3 Soheil Vahedi Andrew Pagett 6-2 Jimmy White

6-2 Jimmy White Hammad Miah 6-3 Chen Zifan

6-3 Chen Zifan Louis Heathcote 6-5 Ben Mertens

APRIL 5: FIRST ROUND

09:30

Barry Pinches 6-3 Lee Stephens

6-3 Lee Stephens Rory McLeod 6-2 Ng On Yee

6-2 Ng On Yee Chang Bingyu 5-6 Daniel Wells

Yuan Sijun 6-3 Ross Muir

14:30

Ian Burns 6-5 Marco Fu

6-5 Marco Fu Peter Devlin 6-1 Yorrit Hoes

6-1 Yorrit Hoes Jamie Wilson 6-2 Jake Crofts

6-2 Jake Crofts Peter Lines 3-6 Sanderson Lam

19:30

Craig Steadman 4-6 David Lilley

Lee Walker 6-2 Reanne Evans

6-2 Reanne Evans Ben Hancorn 3-6 Dean Young

Jamie O'Neill 4-6 James Cahill

APRIL 6: FIRST ROUND

09:30

Farakh Ajaib 6-5 Mark Lloyd

6-5 Mark Lloyd Zak Surety 4-6 Si Jiahui

Lei Peifan 6-0 Sean Maddocks

6-0 Sean Maddocks Wu Yize 6-2 Bai Langning

14:30

Mitchell Mann 0-6 Dylan Emery

Gerard Greene 6-1 Rebecca Kenna

6-1 Rebecca Kenna Jackson Page 6-1 Sean O'Sullivan

6-1 Sean O'Sullivan Iulian Boiko 6-4 Michael Georgiou

SECOND ROUND

19:30

Allan Taylor 6-5 Michael Judge

6-5 Michael Judge Scott Donaldson 6-0 Robbie McGuigan

6-0 Robbie McGuigan Dominic Dale 6-3 Duane Jones

6-3 Duane Jones Lyu Haotian 6-4 Xu Si

APRIL 7

9:30

Sunny Akani 4-6 Zhang Jiankang

Andy Hicks 4-6 Zhang Anda

Martin O'Donnell 2-6 Michael White

Fergal O'Brien 5-6 Liam Davies

14:30

Robbie Williams 3-6 David Lilley

Tian Pengfei 6-4 Lee Walker

6-4 Lee Walker Joe O'Connor 6-4 Barry Pinches

6-4 Barry Pinches Ashley Hugill 6-0 Dean Young

19:30

Nigel Bond 1-6 Lukas Kleckers

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-4 Andrew Pagett

6-4 Andrew Pagett Michael Holt 6-1 Hammad Miah

6-1 Hammad Miah Mark Joyce 6-5 Louis Heathcote

APRIL 8

9:30

Andrew Higginson 4-6 Daniel Wells

Cao Yupeng 6-1 Sanderson Lam

6-1 Sanderson Lam Mark Davis 5-6 James Cahill

Steven Hallworth 3-6 Yuan Sijun

14:30

Gao Yang 6-3 Dylan Emery

6-3 Dylan Emery Matthew Stevens 6-1 Gerard Greene

6-1 Gerard Greene Ashley Carty 1-6 Jackson Page

David Grace 6-4 Iulian Boiko

19:30

Ken Doherty 4-6 Rory McLeod

Elliot Slessor 6-0 Ian Burns

6-0 Ian Burns Oliver Lines 6-1 Peter Devlin

6-1 Peter Devlin Chris Wakelin 6-2 Jamie Wilson

APRIL 9

9:30

Pang Junxu 6-1 Farakh Ajaib

6-1 Farakh Ajaib Jamie Clarke 6-5 Si Jiahui

6-5 Si Jiahui Stuart Carrington 3-6 Lei Peifan

Simon Lichtenberg 6-4 Wu Yize

14:30

Ricky Walden 4-6 Allan Taylor

Li Hang 5-6 Scott Donaldson

Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale W/O

Lu Ning 3-6 Lyu Haotian

19:30

Stephen Maguire 6-3 Zhang Jiankang

6-3 Zhang Jiankang Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Zhang Anda

6-5 Zhang Anda Mark King 1-6 Michael White

Jordan Brown 6-5 Liam Davies

APRIL 10

9:30

Matthew Selt 6-5 Lukas Kleckers

6-5 Lukas Kleckers Jak Jones 5-6 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Tom Ford 6-3 Michael Holt

6-3 Michael Holt Jamie Jones 6-1 Mark Joyce

14:30

David Gilbert 6-1 Rory McLeod

6-1 Rory McLeod Anthony Hamilton 6-2 Elliot Slessor

6-2 Elliot Slessor Jimmy Robertson 6-4 Oliver Lines

6-4 Oliver Lines Fan Zhengyi 5-6 Chris Wakelin

19:30

Kurt Maflin 1-6 David Lilley

Ding Junhui 6-4 Tian Pengfei

6-4 Tian Pengfei Ben Woollaston 1-6 Joe O'Connor

Martin Gould 2-6 Ashley Hugill

APRIL 11

9:30

Graeme Dott 3-1 Pang Junxu

Gary Wilson 0-5 Jamie Clarke

Alexander Ursenbacher 1-3 Lei Peifan

Hossein Vafaei 5-0 Simon Lichtenberg

14:30

Noppon Saengkham v Daniel Wells

Robert Milkins v Cao Yupeng

Liam Highfield v James Cahill

Ryan Day v Yuan SiJun

19:30

Ali Carter v Gao Yang

Sam Craigie v Matthew Stevens

Joe Perry v Jackson Page

Xiao Guodong v David Grace

Round 4

April 12

11:00 & 17:00

Allan Taylor v Scott Donaldson

Dominic Dale v Lyu Haotian

Stephen Maguire v Zhou Yuelong

Michael White v Jordan Brown

Matthew Selt or Lukas Kleckers v Jak Jones or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Tom Ford v Jamie Jones

Kurt Maflin or David Lilley v Ding Junhui or Tian Pengfei

Ben Woollaston or Joe O'Connor v Martin Gould or Ashley Hugill

April 13

11:00 & 17:00

David Gilbert or Rory McLeod v Anthony Hamilton or Elliot Slessor

Jimmy Robertson or Oliver Lines v Fan Zhengyi or Chris Wakelin

Noppon Saengkham or Daniel Wells v Robert Milkins or Cao Yupeng

Liam Highfield or James Cahill v Ryan Day or Yuan SiJun

Ali Carter or Gao Yang v Sam Craigie or Matthew Stevens

Joe Perry or Jackson Page v Xiao Guodong or David Grace

Graeme Dott or Pang Junxu v Gary Wilson or Jamie Clarke

Alexander Ursenbacher or Lei Peifan v Hossein Vafaei or Simon Lichtenberg

MAIN DRAW FORMAT

Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.

Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.

The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.

2022 World Championship latest odds

Judd Trump 7/2

Neil Robertson 9/2

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6/1

Mark Selby 7/1

John Higgins 10/1

Zhao Xintong 16/1

Kyren Wilson 16/1

Yan Bingtao 22/1

Mark Allen 28/1

Ding Junhui 33/1

Shaun Murphy 33/1

Stuart Bingham 33/1

Luca Brecel 33/1

Mark Williams 33/1

Barry Hawkins 33/1

David Gilbert 40/1

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Highest televised break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

PAST WINNERS

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.

Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

