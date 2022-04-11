Qualification for the 2022 World Championship began on April 3 and runs through to April 14. There have already been some substantial shocks with Kurt Maflin, Ricky Walden, Mark King and Martin Gould already knocked out.
Mark Selby is the defending world champion after he beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 in last year’s showpiece event.. Neil Robertson is the form player winning four titles and losing just eight of his 43 matches thus far. Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan is chasing a seventh world crown while Judd Trump can never be counted out.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR?
You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe. You can also watch the World Championship on Eurosport.
Reports and reaction from the best of the action will be available on the Eurosport website and the app, available on Android and Apple.
- Why unique pressures of snooker's longer formats make it ultimate challenge
- The joy that O'Sullivan still provides is needed now more than ever
QUALIFYING FORMAT
Some 128 players were vying to qualify at the English Institute of Sport the week before the tournament is due to start. That group will be whittled down to just 16 across a week, where the victors will join the 16 top players in the snooker rankings in the draw for the first round.
Qualifying matches are of a best-of-11 frames in the first, second and third preliminary rounds, before best-of-19 matches on 'Judgement Day' in the fourth and final qualifying round. Players join at different stages through the first three of the four rounds, as follows...
QUALIFIERS MATCH SCHEDULE
APRIL 4: FIRST ROUND
09:30 UK time
- Zhao Jianbo 4-6 Michael Judge
- Xu Si 6-4 Michael Collumb
- Zhang Jiankang 6-4 John J Astley
- Zhang Anda 6-0 Anton Kazakov
14:30
- Alfie Burden 4-6 Robbie McGuigan
- Duane Jones 6-2 Nutcharut Wongharuthai
- Fraser Patrick 1-6 Michael White
- Aaron Hill 4-6 Liam Davies
19:30
- Lukas Kleckers 6-3 Soheil Vahedi
- Andrew Pagett 6-2 Jimmy White
- Hammad Miah 6-3 Chen Zifan
- Louis Heathcote 6-5 Ben Mertens
APRIL 5: FIRST ROUND
09:30
- Barry Pinches 6-3 Lee Stephens
- Rory McLeod 6-2 Ng On Yee
- Chang Bingyu 5-6 Daniel Wells
- Yuan Sijun 6-3 Ross Muir
14:30
- Ian Burns 6-5 Marco Fu
- Peter Devlin 6-1 Yorrit Hoes
- Jamie Wilson 6-2 Jake Crofts
- Peter Lines 3-6 Sanderson Lam
19:30
- Craig Steadman 4-6 David Lilley
- Lee Walker 6-2 Reanne Evans
- Ben Hancorn 3-6 Dean Young
- Jamie O'Neill 4-6 James Cahill
APRIL 6: FIRST ROUND
09:30
- Farakh Ajaib 6-5 Mark Lloyd
- Zak Surety 4-6 Si Jiahui
- Lei Peifan 6-0 Sean Maddocks
- Wu Yize 6-2 Bai Langning
14:30
- Mitchell Mann 0-6 Dylan Emery
- Gerard Greene 6-1 Rebecca Kenna
- Jackson Page 6-1 Sean O'Sullivan
- Iulian Boiko 6-4 Michael Georgiou
SECOND ROUND
19:30
- Allan Taylor 6-5 Michael Judge
- Scott Donaldson 6-0 Robbie McGuigan
- Dominic Dale 6-3 Duane Jones
- Lyu Haotian 6-4 Xu Si
APRIL 7
9:30
- Sunny Akani 4-6 Zhang Jiankang
- Andy Hicks 4-6 Zhang Anda
- Martin O'Donnell 2-6 Michael White
- Fergal O'Brien 5-6 Liam Davies
14:30
- Robbie Williams 3-6 David Lilley
- Tian Pengfei 6-4 Lee Walker
- Joe O'Connor 6-4 Barry Pinches
- Ashley Hugill 6-0 Dean Young
19:30
- Nigel Bond 1-6 Lukas Kleckers
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-4 Andrew Pagett
- Michael Holt 6-1 Hammad Miah
- Mark Joyce 6-5 Louis Heathcote
APRIL 8
9:30
- Andrew Higginson 4-6 Daniel Wells
- Cao Yupeng 6-1 Sanderson Lam
- Mark Davis 5-6 James Cahill
- Steven Hallworth 3-6 Yuan Sijun
14:30
- Gao Yang 6-3 Dylan Emery
- Matthew Stevens 6-1 Gerard Greene
- Ashley Carty 1-6 Jackson Page
- David Grace 6-4 Iulian Boiko
19:30
- Ken Doherty 4-6 Rory McLeod
- Elliot Slessor 6-0 Ian Burns
- Oliver Lines 6-1 Peter Devlin
- Chris Wakelin 6-2 Jamie Wilson
APRIL 9
9:30
- Pang Junxu 6-1 Farakh Ajaib
- Jamie Clarke 6-5 Si Jiahui
- Stuart Carrington 3-6 Lei Peifan
- Simon Lichtenberg 6-4 Wu Yize
14:30
- Ricky Walden 4-6 Allan Taylor
- Li Hang 5-6 Scott Donaldson
- Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale W/O
- Lu Ning 3-6 Lyu Haotian
19:30
- Stephen Maguire 6-3 Zhang Jiankang
- Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Zhang Anda
- Mark King 1-6 Michael White
- Jordan Brown 6-5 Liam Davies
APRIL 10
9:30
- Matthew Selt 6-5 Lukas Kleckers
- Jak Jones 5-6 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Tom Ford 6-3 Michael Holt
- Jamie Jones 6-1 Mark Joyce
14:30
- David Gilbert 6-1 Rory McLeod
- Anthony Hamilton 6-2 Elliot Slessor
- Jimmy Robertson 6-4 Oliver Lines
- Fan Zhengyi 5-6 Chris Wakelin
19:30
- Kurt Maflin 1-6 David Lilley
- Ding Junhui 6-4 Tian Pengfei
- Ben Woollaston 1-6 Joe O'Connor
- Martin Gould 2-6 Ashley Hugill
APRIL 11
9:30
- Graeme Dott 3-1 Pang Junxu
- Gary Wilson 0-5 Jamie Clarke
- Alexander Ursenbacher 1-3 Lei Peifan
- Hossein Vafaei 5-0 Simon Lichtenberg
14:30
- Noppon Saengkham v Daniel Wells
- Robert Milkins v Cao Yupeng
- Liam Highfield v James Cahill
- Ryan Day v Yuan SiJun
19:30
- Ali Carter v Gao Yang
- Sam Craigie v Matthew Stevens
- Joe Perry v Jackson Page
- Xiao Guodong v David Grace
Round 4
April 12
11:00 & 17:00
- Allan Taylor v Scott Donaldson
- Dominic Dale v Lyu Haotian
- Stephen Maguire v Zhou Yuelong
- Michael White v Jordan Brown
- Matthew Selt or Lukas Kleckers v Jak Jones or Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Tom Ford v Jamie Jones
- Kurt Maflin or David Lilley v Ding Junhui or Tian Pengfei
- Ben Woollaston or Joe O'Connor v Martin Gould or Ashley Hugill
April 13
11:00 & 17:00
- David Gilbert or Rory McLeod v Anthony Hamilton or Elliot Slessor
- Jimmy Robertson or Oliver Lines v Fan Zhengyi or Chris Wakelin
- Noppon Saengkham or Daniel Wells v Robert Milkins or Cao Yupeng
- Liam Highfield or James Cahill v Ryan Day or Yuan SiJun
- Ali Carter or Gao Yang v Sam Craigie or Matthew Stevens
- Joe Perry or Jackson Page v Xiao Guodong or David Grace
- Graeme Dott or Pang Junxu v Gary Wilson or Jamie Clarke
- Alexander Ursenbacher or Lei Peifan v Hossein Vafaei or Simon Lichtenberg
MAIN DRAW FORMAT
Matches in the first round of the main draw are played as the best-of-19 frames.
Second-round matches and quarter-finals are played as the best-of-25 frames, and the semi-finals are the best-of-33 frames.
The final will be played over two days as a best-of-35 frames match.
2022 World Championship latest odds
- Judd Trump 7/2
- Neil Robertson 9/2
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6/1
- Mark Selby 7/1
- John Higgins 10/1
- Zhao Xintong 16/1
- Kyren Wilson 16/1
- Yan Bingtao 22/1
- Mark Allen 28/1
- Ding Junhui 33/1
- Shaun Murphy 33/1
- Stuart Bingham 33/1
- Luca Brecel 33/1
- Mark Williams 33/1
- Barry Hawkins 33/1
- David Gilbert 40/1
PRIZE MONEY
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Highest televised break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000
PAST WINNERS
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece.
Since the move to Sheffield, the winners have been:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
