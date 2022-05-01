Snooker
Judd Trump - Ronnie O’Sullivan
12:45-16:00
It. Is. Time.
It is Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Judd Trump for the big one, and we'll be with every shot from 12.45pm BST today.
World Championship
John Higgins has said there is no debate that O’Sullivan is the greatest snooker player of all time.
O’Sullivan beat Higgins 17-11 to advance to his eighth Crucible final. A win for O’Sullivan would take him level with Stephen Hendry on seven world titles.
O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest to pick up a cue, but some claim that as Hendry has more world titles he takes higher rank.
A win for O’Sullivan would end the debate for many, but Higgins says it is already clear that the current world No. 1 is the snooker GOAT.
“I think it would cement his place in everybody’s eyes,” Higgins told Eurosport of O’Sullivan.
“I think a lot of people would still hold on to Stephen having the seven World Championships and he is the greatest, but there is no debate in my eyes.”
'I've never seen him with this intensity' - O'Sullivan hits 10th Crucible century of 2022
- - -
World Championship
World Championship
