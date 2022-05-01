Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Ronnie O’Sullivan 12:45-16:00

It. Is. Time.

It is Ronnie O'Sullivan versus Judd Trump for the big one, and we'll be with every shot from 12.45pm BST today.

John Higgins has said there is no debate that O’Sullivan is the greatest snooker player of all time.

O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest to pick up a cue, but some claim that as Hendry has more world titles he takes higher rank.

“I think it would cement his place in everybody’s eyes,” Higgins told Eurosport of O’Sullivan.

“I think a lot of people would still hold on to Stephen having the seven World Championships and he is the greatest, but there is no debate in my eyes.”

