Ronnie O'Sullivan has given his views on a trio of sporting legends - Paul Gascoigne, Ayrton Senna and Joe Davis - after being asked about his heroes, first memories and favourite players.

The Rocket will arrive in Sheffield ahead of the World Championship as the world No. 1 after he usurped reigning world champion, Mark Selby , following the Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales.

O'Sullivan goes to the Crucible looking for a record-equalling seventh world title as he seeks to draw level with Stephen Hendry's record of World Championship crowns in a few weeks' time.

In a wide-ranging interview ahead of the World Championship, O'Sullivan spoke about some of the sporting heroes he has had over the years and which snooker legend he would most like to share a table with.

"The first live sporting event I went to was when I watched Gazza score that free-kick against Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"He beat [David] Seaman from 30 yards. I remember being right at the back just thinking, 'wow, amazing!' It was incredible just to watch Gazza play that day.

"Ayrton Senna, I just loved the guy," he said. "I think he was a legend. Brilliant. Very sadly missed.

"He brought so much to Formula 1 and sport. Just as a human being, as well, he seemed like a real top guy."

When asked which snooker star, past or present, he would most like to take to the baize with, O'Sullivan went all the way back to a man who was a dominant force in snooker from the 1920s onwards.

"I would probably like to play someone like Joe Davis - he was a legend of his time," he said.

"So yeah, I would not mind having a knockabout with someone like him.

"I am a great believer that anyone that was the best of their time would adapt to any era. That is what makes them great, that they are good at adapting.

"He probably would have played a game that was good enough to compete with what is around at the time."

O'Sullivan then reflected on his earliest sporting success when he won his first junior tournament at the age of just 10 - and it remains a very cherished triumph for him.

"My first ever sporting memory was when I won my first junior competition when I was 10," he said.

"I got a £5 voucher for a free table light. That was my first sporting memory.

"My first trophy was when I won that junior tournament when I was 10. I've still got it at home. It is still probably one of the most important trophies that I will ever have - the first one.

"My dad was telling everyone then that I was going to be world champion. I think he had more belief in me than anybody."

