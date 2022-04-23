Mark Williams has doubled down on his views regarding practising with good friend and training partner Jackson Page before their match at the World Championship.

Ad

Williams bulldozed his way to a 7-1 lead in the first session on Thursday before the three-time world champion continued his serene progress with some sublime snooker to seal his spot in the last eight

World Championship World Championship LIVE - O'Sullivan and Trump in action after Selby 2 HOURS AGO

The 47-year-old had already responded to fellow snooker legend Stephen Hendry by calling him an "idiot" for his views on him practising with Page ahead of their match. It came after Hendry suggested that Page should "stay away" from his more experienced opponent.

Asked about the debate on practising with an upcoming opponent, Williams gave a strong follow-up to his initial views on social media.

"I don't see the problem with that," Williams told Eurosport after thrashing Page in Sheffield.

"I've seen other people say I'm trying to get in his head and stuff like that. Whoever thinks that are just idiots. If you think I'm trying to get into Jackson's head to try and win a match, you are an idiot!

"I've won by that scoreline before. I'm over the moon I won, but I didn't want to see that kind of scoreline.

"Obviously, I wanted to beat him, but there were a couple of times I was actually egging him on to make a couple of breaks because I was that far in front.

"I was there last year when I lost with a session to spare so I know how it feels. I suppose it is a good learning lesson. You have got to bounce back from it."

Williams, who is a three-time world champion having triumphed in Sheffield in 2000, 2003 and 2018, looked to be back to his very best in the performance and Eurosport expert Jimmy White was left hugely impressed

"Frightening! He was absolutely sensational," White said in the Eurosport studio.

'Frightening' - Williams wows White with Crucible masterclass

"I watched that today and this season he has been in so many close matches. He has lost by the odd frame in five or so tournaments.

"But his three centuries were part of how brilliant he was. He is playing some sensational stuff and playing with so much freedom.

"He has won three World Championships and didn't think he was going to win the last one. He has got nothing to prove.

"Poor Jackson Page didn't do anything wrong, he just didn't have a chance.

"He was 33/1 at the start of this tournament and a few people in the know have backed him to win. He hasn't converted matches into winning tournaments [this season], but boy is he playing some good stuff!

"On form so far, he is the man to win the tournament."

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'It is mind-boggling' - White and McManus laud 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible 12 HOURS AGO