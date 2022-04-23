Judd Trump is famed for his naughty snooker, but the early stages of his clash with Anthony McGill in the second round at the World Championship were anything but.

The opening three frames averaged 33 minutes, with play bogged down and both players making elementary mistakes.

Ad

McGill took the third frame for a 2-1 lead, which left Trump to gaze at his watch in disbelief at the time they had taken to play three frames as his opponent briefly left the arena.

World Championship Trump digs in to see off Vafaei challenge YESTERDAY AT 20:11

When McGill returned for the fourth, Trump wowed the crowd with a stunning long red - only for the cheers to turn to 'oohs' as he cannoned the black after potting the red and sent it into the bottom left.

“Wow, you could not make this session up,” Phil Studd said on Eurosport commentary. “Terrific pot.

“He could try that another 1,000 times and it would not happen.”

Studd’s co-commentator Dominic Dale added: “I can only think Judd attempted the red as he thought there was no way he would cannon the black.”

As Studd said, it capped off a bizarre session.

There were missed pots, in-offs from both players and for Trump it was one to forget with a high break of 24 as he went to the interval 3-1 behind.

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship Trump takes a commanding lead against Vafaei in opener 20/04/2022 AT 17:12