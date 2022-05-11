Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed how his record-equalling seventh world title triumph has given him hope of having at least another five years to win an eighth at the Crucible.

The 39-time ranking event winner defeated 2019 champion Judd Trump 18-13 in a historic 46th World Championship final last Monday to match Stephen Hendry's haul from the 1990s.

O'Sullivan enjoyed a remarkable 15 centuries and 46 breaks over 50 to emulate his achievement of lifting the sport's biggest tournament in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020 in Sheffield.

“I’m 46 banging on 47 so to know I can still win it lets me know I could have another five decent years,” O'Sullivan told Eurosport

I don’t think you can go from winning the World Championship to falling off the radar overnight. It is just a nice little confidence booster really.

“It is such a long tournament. It is a bit like the Grand Slams in tennis when they play five sets rather than just the three.

“It is more about lasting the event more than anything. A lot of players reach the quarter-finals and by then they think they’ve run their course.

“Whereas the top players are better conditioned, have been over the course and know how to pace themselves.

“The World Championship is similar to that. You make the semi-finals and once you get to that point you are still only halfway through so you want to leave a bit in the tank.

“That just comes with experience and knowing what it takes to get over the line.”

When asked in the immediate aftermath of the final about matching Hendry's 23-year record set in 1999, O'Sullivan smiled: "We can share it for a year.

"I tried to be as relaxed as I could, but that is probably the greatest result I've had against somebody like Judd.

"I've never bothered about records. When you get them, it's kind of nice. I don't have targets. I've loved every tournament this year, I've just loved playing.

"I like to win, but it's not the be-all and end-all. The Crucible brings out the worst in me. It's probably not the best idea but we'll probably go again next year."

Crucible World Snooker Champions

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 7 – 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020, 2022

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 7 – 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1999

Steve Davis (Eng) 6 – 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1989

Ray Reardon (Wal) 6 – 1970, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1978

Mark Selby (Eng) 4 – 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021

John Higgins (Sco) 4 – 1998, 2007, 2009, 2011

Mark Williams (Wal) 3 – 2000, 2003, 2018

John Spencer (Eng) 3 – 1969, 1971, 1977

Alex Higgins (NIre) 2 – 1972, 1982

Judd Trump (Eng) 1 – 2019

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 1 – 2015

Neil Robertson (Aus) 1 – 2010

Graeme Dott (Sco) 1 – 2005

Peter Ebdon (Eng) 1 – 2002

Ken Doherty (Ire) 1 – 1997

John Parrott (Eng) 1 – 1991

Joe Johnson (Eng) 1 – 1986

Dennis Taylor (NIre) 1 – 1985

Cliff Thorburn (Can) 1 – 1980

Terry Griffiths (Wal) 1 – 1979

- - -

