Snooker

'You’ve got to be ruthless' - Alan McManus on huge Judd Trump fluke against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Eurosport expert Alan McManus heaped praise on Judd Trump’s “ruthless” response to the fluke that gave his World Championship hopes a huge boost. Trump is now just 13-10 adrift ahead of the deciding session at the Crucible on Monday. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:44, 22 minutes ago