04/02/20
J. DingJunhui Ding
Starting from
13:00
S. DonaldsonScott Donaldson
World Grand Prix • Round 1
Ding Junhui - Scott Donaldson
World Grand Prix - 4 February 2020

World Grand Prix – Follow the Snooker match between Junhui Ding and Scott Donaldson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 4 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junhui Ding vs Scott Donaldson. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
