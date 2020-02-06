Share
avant-match
LIVE
John Higgins - Zhao Xintong
World Grand Prix - 6 February 2020
World Grand Prix – Follow the Snooker match between John Higgins and Xintong Zhao live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for John Higgins vs Xintong Zhao. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.