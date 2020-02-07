LIVE

Kyren Wilson - John Higgins

World Grand Prix - 7 February 2020

World Grand Prix – Follow the Snooker match between Kyren Wilson and John Higgins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 7 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kyren Wilson vs John Higgins. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.