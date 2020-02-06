Getty Images
O'Sullivan joins Trump in departing World Grand Prix
The shocks continue at the World Grand Prix, as Graeme Dott beat Ronnie O'Sullivan for the first time in nine years to secure a place in the last eight in Cheltenham.
Dott won the last two frames to take the third-round match 5-3 and set up a quarter-final with Tom Ford who beat Gary Wilson 5-2.
2006 world champion Dott took an 3-1 advantage over O'Sullian into the interval but 'The Rocket' levelled up the score with a 102 break.
The seventh frame proved crucial as O'Sullivan was well set until potting a blue and splitting the pack, which led to a red also reaching a pocket.
Dott's 52 put him on the way to securing this frame and then a 92-break in the last saw him snap a five-game losing streak against O'Sullivan.
Earlier, Kyren Wilson ground out a 4-3 win at the second-round stage of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.
Defending champion Trump put together runs of 77, 100 and 50 against the 28-year-old, but it was Wilson's superior match play that saw him progress, despite only making one break in excess of 50 - a 68 in frame four.
Wilson, who will face John Higgins next, held off a resurgent Trump, who fought back from a 3-1 deficit to level, but despite making a 50 in the deciding frame ultimately fell short.
Elsewhere, Joe Perry beat Scott Donaldson 4-2. The Gentleman produced a 52 in frame one on his way to a three-frame advantage, but the world number 22 cut the arrears to one with runs of 114 and 120.
However, Perry held his nerve in frame six to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.
THIRD ROUND - RESULTS
Tom Ford 5-2 Gary Wilson
Graeme Dott 5-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan
SECOND ROUND - RESULTS
Judd Trump 3-4 Kyren Wilson
John Higgins 4-1 Zhao Xintong
Neil Robertson 4-0 Mark Williams
Joe Perry 4-2 Scott Donalson
Xiao Guidong 0-4 Graeme Dott
Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 Liang Wenbo
Matthew Selt 2-4 Tom Ford
Gary Wilson 4-1 Matthew Stevens