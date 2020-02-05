Eurosport

Higgins beats Bingham to reach Grand Prix second round

Higgins beats Bingham to reach Grand Prix second round
By Eurosport UK

46 minutes agoUpdated 40 minutes ago

John Higgins beat Masters champion Stuart Bingham 4-2 to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Higgins, who has never made it past the second round of the tournament, started positively as a break of 60 helped him into a 2-0 lead.

Bingham hit back with breaks of 53 and 57 to level the match, only for Higgins to restore his advantage.

It looked as though Bingham would take the contest to a decider with a break of 64 in the sixth frame, but world No 6 Higgins took the frame on the black.

Higgins will next face Zhao Xintong after he won 4-2 against fellow Chinese player Yan Bingtao.

Zhao surged into a 3-0 lead, helped by a break of 103 in the third frame, and sealed victory with a 77 break.

The two remaining round one matches in the evening session see Mark Williams face Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson take on Jack Lisowski.

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays his second-round match against Liang Wenbo later on Wednesday.

WORLD GRAND PRIX ROUND ONE RESULTS

  • Liang Wenbo 4 - 2 Mark Allen
  • Judd Trump 4 - 1 Li Hang
  • Neil Robertson 4 - 3 Michael Holt
  • Graeme Dott 4 - 1 Kurt Maflin
  • Scott Donaldson 4 - 0 Ding Junhui
  • Joe Perry 4 - 2 Ali Carter
  • Mark Selby 3 - 4 Xiao Guodong
  • David Gilbert 3 - 4 Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3 - 4 Matthew Selt
  • Stephen Maguire 3 - 4 Tom Ford
  • Zhou Yuelong 1 - 4 Gary Wilson
  • Shaun Murphy 3-4 Matthew Stevens
  • Yan Bingtao 2 - 4 Zhao Xintong
  • John Higgins 4 - 2 Stuart Bingham