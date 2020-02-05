Eurosport
Higgins beats Bingham to reach Grand Prix second round
John Higgins beat Masters champion Stuart Bingham 4-2 to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.
Higgins, who has never made it past the second round of the tournament, started positively as a break of 60 helped him into a 2-0 lead.
Bingham hit back with breaks of 53 and 57 to level the match, only for Higgins to restore his advantage.
It looked as though Bingham would take the contest to a decider with a break of 64 in the sixth frame, but world No 6 Higgins took the frame on the black.
Higgins will next face Zhao Xintong after he won 4-2 against fellow Chinese player Yan Bingtao.
Zhao surged into a 3-0 lead, helped by a break of 103 in the third frame, and sealed victory with a 77 break.
The two remaining round one matches in the evening session see Mark Williams face Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson take on Jack Lisowski.
Ronnie O’Sullivan plays his second-round match against Liang Wenbo later on Wednesday.
WORLD GRAND PRIX ROUND ONE RESULTS
- Liang Wenbo 4 - 2 Mark Allen
- Judd Trump 4 - 1 Li Hang
- Neil Robertson 4 - 3 Michael Holt
- Graeme Dott 4 - 1 Kurt Maflin
- Scott Donaldson 4 - 0 Ding Junhui
- Joe Perry 4 - 2 Ali Carter
- Mark Selby 3 - 4 Xiao Guodong
- David Gilbert 3 - 4 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3 - 4 Matthew Selt
- Stephen Maguire 3 - 4 Tom Ford
- Zhou Yuelong 1 - 4 Gary Wilson
- Shaun Murphy 3-4 Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao 2 - 4 Zhao Xintong
- John Higgins 4 - 2 Stuart Bingham