Higgins, who has never made it past the second round of the tournament, started positively as a break of 60 helped him into a 2-0 lead.

Bingham hit back with breaks of 53 and 57 to level the match, only for Higgins to restore his advantage.

It looked as though Bingham would take the contest to a decider with a break of 64 in the sixth frame, but world No 6 Higgins took the frame on the black.

Higgins will next face Zhao Xintong after he won 4-2 against fellow Chinese player Yan Bingtao.

Zhao surged into a 3-0 lead, helped by a break of 103 in the third frame, and sealed victory with a 77 break.

The two remaining round one matches in the evening session see Mark Williams face Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson take on Jack Lisowski.

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays his second-round match against Liang Wenbo later on Wednesday.

WORLD GRAND PRIX ROUND ONE RESULTS