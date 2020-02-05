Trump, who beat Ali Carter 10-6 in last year’s final, fought back from a frame down, producing runs of 65, 100, 138 and 97 to set up a second-round clash with either Kyren Wilson or Jack Lisowski.

The 30-year-old produced a tournament-high break of 138 in frame four, producing a shot of the tournament contender having run out of position leading 58-0, the world champion showed impeccable cue ball control to manoeuvre in and out of baulk to keep the break going.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson held off Michael Holt to progress to the next round, with the Australian fighting back from 2-1 to seal a 4-3 win.

Robertson, winner of the European Masters, put together breaks of 78, 65, 69 and 79 to secure his spot in the second round.

WORLD GRAND PRIX ROUND ONE RESULTS

See also

Snooker news - John Higgins beats Masters champion Stuart Bingham at World Grand Prix