Defending champion Trump put together runs of 77, 100 and 50 against the 28-year-old, but it was Wilson's superior match play that saw him progress, despite only making one break in excess of 50 - a 68 in frame four.

Wilson, who will face John Higgins next, held off a resurgent Trump, who fought back from a 3-1 deficit to level, but despite making a 50 in the deciding frame ultimately fell short.

Elsewhere, Joe Perry beat Scott Donaldson 4-2. The Gentleman produced a 52 in frame one on his way to a three-frame advantage, but the world number 22 cut the arrears to one with runs of 114 and 120.

However, Perry held his nerve in frame six to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

SECOND ROUND - RESULTS

Judd Trump 3-4 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 4-1 Zhao Xintong

Neil Robertson 4-0 Mark Williams

Joe Perry 4-2 Scott Donalson

Xiao Guidong 0-4 Graeme Dott

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 Liang Wenbo

Matthew Selt 2-4 Tom Ford

Gary Wilson 4-1 Matthew Stevens