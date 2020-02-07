The Australian came into the clash knowing the fancied Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan had suffered surprise exits on Thursday, and looked to be in trouble after losing the opening frame.

But he responded brilliantly, winning five frames on the spin, as he booked a last-four meeting with Kyren Wilson.

Robertson made knocks of 86 and 140, restricting his opponent to just 62 points after the first frame.

Wilson progressed with a 5-4 win over John Higgins.

The 28-year-old made breaks of 64, 89 and 74 before knocking out the four-time world champion in a decisive ninth frame.

Graeme Dott and Tom Ford contest the other semi-final in Friday’s evening session.