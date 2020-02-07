Dott won the last two frames to take the third-round match 5-3 and set up a quarter-final with Tom Ford who beat Gary Wilson 5-2.

2006 world champion Dott took an 3-1 advantage over O'Sullian into the interval but 'The Rocket' levelled up the score with a 102 break.

The seventh frame proved crucial as O'Sullivan was well set until potting a blue and splitting the pack, which led to a red also reaching a pocket.

Dott's 52 put him on the way to securing this frame and then a 92-break in the last saw him snap a five-game losing streak against O'Sullivan.

Earlier, Kyren Wilson ground out a 4-3 win at the second-round stage of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Defending champion Trump put together runs of 77, 100 and 50 against the 28-year-old, but it was Wilson's superior match play that saw him progress, despite only making one break in excess of 50 - a 68 in frame four.

Wilson, who will face John Higgins next, held off a resurgent Trump, who fought back from a 3-1 deficit to level, but despite making a 50 in the deciding frame ultimately fell short.

Elsewhere, Joe Perry beat Scott Donaldson 4-2. The Gentleman produced a 52 in frame one on his way to a three-frame advantage, but the world number 22 cut the arrears to one with runs of 114 and 120.

However, Perry held his nerve in frame six to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

THIRD ROUND - RESULTS

Tom Ford 5-2 Gary Wilson

Graeme Dott 5-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan

SECOND ROUND - RESULTS

Judd Trump 3-4 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 4-1 Zhao Xintong

Neil Robertson 4-0 Mark Williams

Joe Perry 4-2 Scott Donalson

Xiao Guidong 0-4 Graeme Dott

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 Liang Wenbo

Matthew Selt 2-4 Tom Ford

Gary Wilson 4-1 Matthew Stevens