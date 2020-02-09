The Australian, who won the European Masters in Austria two weeks ago, started strongly, dominating the first frame before Dott levelled it by taking a tight second 69-67, with the Scot taking the lead after winning the third.

Robertson then rattled off four straight frames, recording centuries in two, to go 5-2 ahead, but Dott refused to give up, winning the next two.

Robertson continued to pull ahead but Dott continued to battle hard but the Australian proved to be too good for his opponent, recording an extraordinary five century and six half-century breaks in total to lift the title.

Dott rallied when Robertson was just one frame away from victory, winning three in a row, despite a break of 69 from the Australian but it proved to be in vain and the 37-year-old emerged as a worthy winner.