Scene setter
UK champion Neil Robertson will return to action when he defends his World Grand Prix title between Monday 14 December and Sunday 20 December behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The top 32 in the sport's one-year ranking list after the Scottish Open qualify for the event which carries a winner's prize of £100,000.
With the seedings yet to be confirmed for the full draw, there are two matches already pencilled in: number one seed Judd Trump will face Michael Holt (32) in his opening match while second seed Robertson faces Robert Milkins (31).
Robertson withdrew from the Scottish Open after a late-night 10-9 win over world number one Trump in the UK final last Sunday, but will hope to be suitably refreshed after winning last season's Grand Prix in February with a 10-8 win over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, who failed to qualify after a 4-0 loss to Milkins in the first round of the Scottish Open.
What is the format?
The first and second rounds are the best of seven frames with the quarter-finals moving to the best of nine, the semi-finals over the best of 11 and the final the best-of-19 frames.
Provisional qualifying list for World Grand Prix
- Judd Trump
- Neil Robertson
- Mark Selby
- Kyren Wilson
- Zhou Yuelong
- John Higgins
- Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Lu Ning
- Martin Gould
- Ding Junhui
- Barry Hawkins
- David Grace
- Joe Perry
- Shaun Murphy
- Stuart Bingham
- Jamie Jones
- Jack Lisowski
- Anthony McGill
- Yan Bingtao
- Ricky Walden
- Jak Jones
- Zhao Xintong
- Mark Allen
- Robbie Williams
- Xiao Guodong
- Hossein Vafaei
- Ali Carter
- Kurt Maflin
- Li Hang
- Liang Wenbo
- Robert Milkins
- Michael Holt