UK champion Neil Robertson will return to action when he defends his World Grand Prix title between Monday 14 December and Sunday 20 December behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The top 32 in the sport's one-year ranking list after the Scottish Open qualify for the event which carries a winner's prize of £100,000.

With the seedings yet to be confirmed for the full draw, there are two matches already pencilled in: number one seed Judd Trump will face Michael Holt (32) in his opening match while second seed Robertson faces Robert Milkins (31).

Robertson withdrew from the Scottish Open after a late-night 10-9 win over world number one Trump in the UK final last Sunday, but will hope to be suitably refreshed after winning last season's Grand Prix in February with a 10-8 win over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, who failed to qualify after a 4-0 loss to Milkins in the first round of the Scottish Open.

Three-times world champion Mark Williams' 4-1 defeat to Trump in the last 16 of the Scottish Open ended his hopes of qualifying for the event.

Tour champion Stephen Maguire, last season's Championship League winner Luca Brecel, 2019 World Championship semi-finalist David Gilbert and Thai speed merchant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh are other leading names to fail to qualify for the starting grid.

The first and second rounds are the best of seven frames with the quarter-finals moving to the best of nine, the semi-finals over the best of 11 and the final the best-of-19 frames.

Relentless Trump seals victory over Williams

Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen was ranked at 35 on the one-year list but eased himself into the draw as number 23 seed despite losing 4-3 to Ricky Walden in the last 16 of the Scottish Open.

Provisional qualifying list for World Grand Prix

Judd Trump

Neil Robertson

Mark Selby

Kyren Wilson

Zhou Yuelong

John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Lu Ning

Martin Gould

Ding Junhui

Barry Hawkins

David Grace

Joe Perry

Shaun Murphy

Stuart Bingham

Jamie Jones

Jack Lisowski

Anthony McGill

Yan Bingtao

Ricky Walden

Jak Jones

Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen

Robbie Williams

Xiao Guodong

Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter

Kurt Maflin

Li Hang

Liang Wenbo

Robert Milkins

Michael Holt

