Jack Lisowski edged Mark Selby 6-4 to reach the final of the World Grand Prix.

He will face world number one Judd Trump tomorrow.

World Grand Prix O'Sullivan: 'Flawless' Trump was unplayable YESTERDAY AT 23:32

Lisowski took a 5-1 lead with breaks of 88, 89, 110 and 72 in consecutive frames before Selby fought back.

And it was the Jester who racked up the highest break of the game, in the seventh frame, when he scored 143, the highest break of the tournament so far.

He won the next two frames as well to leave the score poised at 5-3.

But despite Selby's break of 52 in frame 10, Lisowski bettered it with a 78 to secure the match and a place in the final.

And he could rise to number 10 in the world should he lift the trophy.

World Grand Prix Trump powers past O'Sullivan to book World Grand Prix final spot YESTERDAY AT 22:44