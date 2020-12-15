Judd Trump needed to win the last two frames to overcome Michael Holt 4-3 and reach the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Milton Keynes.

The win was Trump's seventh in a row against Holt, continuing a run that stretches back to August 2015.

Scottish Open Trump crashes out of Scottish Open with shock loss to Li 11/12/2020 AT 19:36

Holt started well, with a break of 52 setting him on the way to winning the first frame without his opponent potting a ball.

Trump then won back-to-back frames, edging the second before making his first half-century break as he moved 2-1 up.

Holt was undeterred and bounced back to win the fourth with a total clearance of 136 before pouncing on a Trump error to move ahead with a 78 break.

White on O'Sullivan: 'If he wants to stop missing easy balls, he has to practise!'

Holt had moved ahead in the sixth frame, but Trump came to the table and put together a break of 107 to equalise, before another highly impressive century of 109 sealed the win.

Trump faces either Li Hang or Stuart Bingham in the next round.

Scottish Open Trump too strong for Williams in Scottish Open last-16 clash 10/12/2020 AT 23:03