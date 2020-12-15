Judd Trump needed to win the last two frames to overcome Michael Holt 4-3 and reach the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Milton Keynes.
The win was Trump's seventh in a row against Holt, continuing a run that stretches back to August 2015.
Holt started well, with a break of 52 setting him on the way to winning the first frame without his opponent potting a ball.
Trump then won back-to-back frames, edging the second before making his first half-century break as he moved 2-1 up.
Holt was undeterred and bounced back to win the fourth with a total clearance of 136 before pouncing on a Trump error to move ahead with a 78 break.
Holt had moved ahead in the sixth frame, but Trump came to the table and put together a break of 107 to equalise, before another highly impressive century of 109 sealed the win.
Trump faces either Li Hang or Stuart Bingham in the next round.