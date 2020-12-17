Judd Trump has recorded a thumping 5-2 victory over Martin Gould to reach the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix in Milton Keynes.

The world number one needed heroic comebacks to overcome Michael Holt and Stuart Bingham in the first and second rounds respectively.

He suffered no such problems with sluggishness here, though, flying out of the blocks with a break of 101.

After another comfortable win in the second frame, he did even better as he recorded his second century of the match, compiling 142 to move to 3-0 in no time at all.

Gould had notched up just four points in the first three frames but came to life with a century of his own, 117, to get on the board.

That spurred him on to be more competitive and in the fifth frame, he was narrowly edged out 57-55.

Gould won his second frame of the match with an 83 without reply in the sixth, but Trump still put the match to bed with a 55 to seal a 5-2 win.

Trump will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Kyren Wilson in the last four.

