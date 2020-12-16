Mark Selby edged past Liang Wenbo 4-3 in a high quality contest to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix.

Selby, who claimed a record-equalling 11th straight win in a ranking event final with a 9-3 triumph against Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Scottish Open last weekend, fought hard to battle past Wenbo in the afternoon session.

World Grand Prix O'Sullivan: I'm running on empty despite running 16 miles 18 HOURS AGO

Selby capitalised on a Liang error to take the first frame. The world number 29 left a red on for Selby, but the Jester from Leicester missed the frame ball on 63. Instead, he got a snooker behind the blue and Liang left a red which Selby potted to grab the opener.

Wenbo bounced back strongly, though, with a quick break of 98. He shook his head afterwards, feeling he could have done more. Selby led for the second time with an excellent break of 56 which forced Wenbo to concede.

‘Selby is still to be beaten at the Scottish Open!’ – Selby defends title

Nevertheless Wenbo fought back again. Selby missed a red into the right middle before Liang made an excellent 79 break to level the match. He then went on to take a 3-2 lead with a break of 90.

Selby forced a deserved decider with a break of 94 and followed up with a terrific 75 to complete what was the match of the tournament so far.

World Grand Prix O'Sullivan eases past Carter to reach second round at World Grand Prix 20 HOURS AGO