Ronnie O'Sullivan has reached the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix with a 4-1 victory over Barry Hawkins in Milton Keynes.

The Rocket started the match in fine form, rattling off a century to win the first frame comprehensively.

He followed it up with another sound performance, albeit without any big breaks, to double his lead in the second.

O'Sullivan was plagued by ill fortune in the third, with a fluent break of 58 curtailed by a foul, and a fluked snooker on Hawkins' part. It came down to a respotted black, which O'Sullivan sunk into the pocket.

Hawkins began the fourth with a break of 40. When he slipped up, O'Sullivan made a brisk 57 but a miss on the brown allowed Hawkins to return to the table. He mopped up all of the colours to get on the board.

With the 41-year-old's confidence suitably boosted he made a strong start to the fifth, but a miss on a routine red gave O'Sullivan a chance.

Though he fouled in bizarre fashion, scooping the cueball off the table, his safety game held up during a tough period of the frame, forcing Hawkins to foul.

Eventually, though, he was able to pot a few reds and, when he cleared up to the pink, the match was his.

Next up, O'Sullivan faces Kyren Wilson in a rematch of the World Championship final this summer.

