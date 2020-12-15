Ronnie O’Sullivan overcame a shaky start to beat Ali Carter 4-1 to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix.

The world champion was out of sorts for much of the Scottish Open the previous week, despite advancing to the final. It appeared he was going to carry on the form at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, once again playing host to the event due to Covid-19 restrictions, as he missed a string of pots in the first frame.

But he snapped into life with a century in the second frame, and never looked back to set up a meeting with Barry Hawkins in round two.

Jimmy White told Eurosport following the Scottish Open final that O’Sullivan needed to up his practice regime, but prior to his match with Carter he said that he had not picked up his cue since losing on Sunday.

O’Sullivan kicked off the match in a similar vein to how he finished the Scottish Open final loss to Mark Selby: in disappointing fashion.

He had a couple of early sighters but failed to make a decent contribution. A missed red into the middle let Carter in - and he made no mistake with a 112 clearance.

The signs were better for O'Sullivan in the second as he made a couple of excellent pots without getting position on a colour. He got back in again after Carter left a free ball and cleared up a brilliant 105.

O’Sullivan got on a roll in the third and looked well set to take the lead when splitting the pack, but he was unfortunate to see the white go in-off.

Both players had chances to claim the third, and it was O’Sullivan who took it when laying an excellent safety on the yellow and pouncing when Carter failed to get the low-value colour safe.

O'Sullivan made an excellent 56 in the fourth, but let Carter in when missing a tight red. His opponent returned the favour, hitting the near cushion when attempting a pot with the rest, and the world number three made no mistake to move within one frame of victory.

Carter, who arguably could have been ahead, left a red in the jaws at the start of the fifth frame and that proved to be his final contribution, as O'Sullivan knocked in a 57 to extend his record against his opponent to 15-1.

