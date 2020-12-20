Jack Lisowski believes that Judd Trump is potentially playing the best snooker ever after the world No 1 capped his fine 2020 by winning the World Grand Prix.

The 2019 world champion has won six titles in 2020 and lost two other finals. Since the restart of the sport following the Covid-19 pandemic, he has reached five finals and claimed the trophy three times.

World Grand Prix Trump sees off Lisowski comeback to win World Grand Prix 3 HOURS AGO

After trailing Trump 6-2 after the afternoon session's play, Lisowski played some fine snooker to mount a comeback which had looked unlikely, making breaks of at least 50 in seven straight frames, but could not do enough to beat his close friend.

"It wasn't looking good for me after the first session and I just wanted to make a game of it tonight and then everything started going in," he said after the match.

"I could sense that I was putting Judd under a bit of pressure. I lost two or three frames from 50 or 60 up tonight as well.

I was just on a roll, even though I've lost I've pushed the best player in the world, he's in maybe the best form ever, so I made him work for his win tonight and my game's definitely going in the right direction. I've definitely had an amazing week.

"It's been an amazing week for me. I just want to thank everyone on Instagram on Twitter, the amount of nice messages I've had from people, I've never had anything like that.

"Congratulations to Judd. I played my best against you tonight but you still just stood up, that big clearance that was ridiculous so well done."

Trump: 'I was due a really good fluke!'

Trump admitted the he would have his work cut out if he was to match his achievements in 2020 next year.

"It's going to be a struggle to top this season, but just come back next year, put in the hard work, keep improving and me and Jack can play in a lot more finals," he said.

"In the end it was an amazing game. I can't remember missing a ball tonight and I think I lost 5-3 or 5-4 or something. It's not very often that's happened.

I've played Ronnie at his best, John Higgins a couple of times, they've played like that. But over the nine frames, the standard was only like when I've played against Ronnie or John, that's how good he was tonight.

"He was taking everything on, it was all going in, it's very intimidating when that happens and I had to be at my absolute best, clearing up from nowhere. It's a strange game, pure relief really. To be honest, I didn't do anything wrong."

Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena has played host to almost constant snooker in recent months, with the players in a Covid-19-safe bubble, playing tournament after tournament in the same venue. And Trump took time to thank all the staff who had made that possible.

"I want to thank everyone at World Snooker who have done an amazing job, everyone behind the scenes, security, the referees, the cameramen, everyone. It's been a tough year, but I think the players have dealt with it very well, everyone behind the scenes has made it comfortable for us to play."

World Grand Prix Trump takes command of World Grand Prix final with Lisowski 9 HOURS AGO