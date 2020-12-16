Judd Trump is through to the next round of the World Grand Prix after coming from 3-1 down to beat Stuart Bingham 4-3 in a mammoth final frame.

Bingham looked sharp from the get-go, with a highest break of 57 helping him dominate the first frame, without Trump potting a ball.

Trump sprung into life in the second rattling off a break of 88 to draw level

Bingham responded with an 88 of his own to re-establish his lead, which he extended with a fine clearance of 132 as he firmly punished an error from Trump.

Trump's 44th century of the season cut the deficit to one but the flow of quick scoring was ended in the sixth frame, as the world number one potted some superb long reds but also made errors.

Bingham failed to punish the mistakes and suddenly the 31-year-old was level, having been staring down the barrel of a defeat minutes earlier.

The final frame was an epic affair, as the pair regularly exchanged snookers. At the end it was Trump who progressed and went through.

