World number 43 Robert Milkins shocked World Grand Prix defending champion Neil Robertson at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Robertson withdrew from the Scottish Open last week after a late-night 10-9 win over world number one Trump in the UK final last Sunday, but had hoped to be suitably refreshed after winning last season's Grand Prix in February with a 10-8 win over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott.
Yet, Milkins, who beat Dott 4-0 in the first round of the Scottish Open, rattled off runs of 70, 116 and 84 in a shock win.
Robertson missed frame ball in frame one and Milkins stepped in to with a 70 to take that frame and backed it up with the only century of the match to seal a two-frame advantage.
However, the 2010 world champion hauled himself back in to the match on the back of runs of 52 and 87 but Milkins, who made it to the third round of the Scottish Open, retook the advantage with an 84 and held off Robertson to progress to the round of 16.
Round one
Monday December 14, evening (from 8pm)
- Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ricky Walden
- Neil Robertson 4-2 Robert Milkins
- Joe Perry 2-4 Anthony McGill
- John Higgins v Xiao Guodong
Tuesday December 15, afternoon (from 1pm)
- Judd Trump v Michael Holt
- Li Hang v Stuart Bingham
- Lu Ning v Robbie Williams
- Ding Junhui v Jak Jones
Tuesday December 15, evening (from 7pm)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter
- David Grace v Yan Bingtao
- Martin Gould v Mark Allen
- Kyren Wilson v Kurt Maflin
Wednesday December 17, afternoon (from 1pm)
- Mark Selby v Liang Wenbo
- Zhou Yuelong v Hossein Vafaei
- Jamie Jones v Zhao Xintong
- Shaun Murphy v Jack Lisowski