World number 43 Robert Milkins shocked World Grand Prix defending champion Neil Robertson at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Robertson withdrew from the Scottish Open last week after a late-night 10-9 win over world number one Trump in the UK final last Sunday, but had hoped to be suitably refreshed after winning last season's Grand Prix in February with a 10-8 win over 2006 world champion Graeme Dott.

Scottish Open 'I'm too old for his antics' – How Selby and O'Sullivan became best of enemies 5 HOURS AGO

Yet, Milkins, who beat Dott 4-0 in the first round of the Scottish Open, rattled off runs of 70, 116 and 84 in a shock win.

Robertson missed frame ball in frame one and Milkins stepped in to with a 70 to take that frame and backed it up with the only century of the match to seal a two-frame advantage.

However, the 2010 world champion hauled himself back in to the match on the back of runs of 52 and 87 but Milkins, who made it to the third round of the Scottish Open, retook the advantage with an 84 and held off Robertson to progress to the round of 16.

Round one

Monday December 14, evening (from 8pm)

Barry Hawkins 4-1 Ricky Walden

Ricky Walden Neil Robertson 4-2 Robert Milkins

Robert Milkins Joe Perry 2-4 Anthony McGill

John Higgins v Xiao Guodong

Tuesday December 15, afternoon (from 1pm)

Judd Trump v Michael Holt

Li Hang v Stuart Bingham

Lu Ning v Robbie Williams

Ding Junhui v Jak Jones

Tuesday December 15, evening (from 7pm)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter

David Grace v Yan Bingtao

Martin Gould v Mark Allen

Kyren Wilson v Kurt Maflin

Wednesday December 17, afternoon (from 1pm)

Mark Selby v Liang Wenbo

Zhou Yuelong v Hossein Vafaei

Jamie Jones v Zhao Xintong

Shaun Murphy v Jack Lisowski

Scottish Open O’Sullivan's referee spat, 'watergate' tiff and outrageous fluke - Story of the Scottish Open 17 HOURS AGO