Judd Trump completed a 4-3 win over Stuart Bingham in the World Grand Prix last 16 before revealing he feels his reign as snooker's world number one is undervalued.

Having lifted a record six ranking events last season, Trump has enhanced his position as the sport's most consistent player by lifting the English Open and Northern Ireland Open so far this season.

World Grand Prix Trump produces epic comeback after mammoth final frame 4 HOURS AGO

He has also reached the final of the UK Championship, where he was only two balls short of victory in an agonising 10-9 defeat to Neil Robertson.

Trump has contested semi-finals at the European Masters and Champion of Champions before reaching the last eight of the Scottish Open last week. He also lost the Championship League final 3-1 to Kyren Wilson in an astonishing run of consistency.

"I don't know anyone who has ever had a start to a season like I have and not really much gets mentioned," said Trump. "If it was someone else, it would be a lot more publicised.

"For me, I'm very proud of how I've started the season and a lot of the top players probably outside of the top four would take the season I've had already.

"And I've still got a handful of events left this season.

"It's been an incredible season so far and I'm just trying to live up to the standards I set in the last couple of years. At the moment, I'm doing that."

‘How many players would have played that shot?’ – Trump sinks long red

Trump will contest his 100th competitive match of the year against Martin Gould in the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Trump was defeated 6-3 by Gould in the European Masters semi-finals – and believes Gould is as good as it gets on the green baize when he is in the mood.

"He's an outstanding player when he's at his best and for me, he is the most attacking player there is in snooker," said the 2019 world champion.

Trump won the final three frames from 3-1 behind against Bingham boosted by 101 and a closing 61 after an opening knock of 88 with his opponent contributing 57, 88 and 132 in a high-quality joust.

Ronnie O'Sullivan was a 4-1 winner against Barry Hawkins as he set up a quarter-final meeting on Thursday night with Kyren Wilson, who he defeated 18-8 to lift his sixth world title in August.

Despite running in 108, 58, 57 and 51, O'Sullivan did not feel his match with Hawkins was top quality.

"My bad game was a bit better than his bad game," he said.

World Grand Prix Trump squeezes past Holt with comeback win YESTERDAY AT 13:14