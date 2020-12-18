Judd Trump produced a supreme display, rolling in two centuries, to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-1 to reach the final of the World Grand Prix.

O’Sullivan against Trump is the big rivalry in the game: the world champion versus the world number one.

Trump has had the upper hand in recent times, winning four of their previous five meetings ahead of the clash at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. And that record was enhanced on Friday, as he edged into an early lead and never relinquished the advantage.

Fireworks were predicted, but it was a damp-squib of a start. Trump - who lost in the second round in this event last season - took the opening frame in 34 minutes and it was similarly cagey in the second.

O’Sullivan stroked in an excellent opening red, but a big kick left him out of position and Trump knocked in a 59 - leaving his opponent requiring two snookers with only one red left on the table.

The world champion got them both, but he missed a long red and it let in Trump to take the second frame after well over an hour of play.

O’Sullivan was subdued in the first couple of frames, but burst into life with an excellent break in the third. He knocked in a series of difficult pots, but broke down on the final red - leaving it in the jaws and Trump stepped in to clear to the pink and move three frames to the good.

Losing the third could have been a hammer blow to O’Sullivan - and it looked like being the case when Trump got in amongst the balls in the fourth. He knocked in a 65 and was a red and a colour away from the frame, but did not convert a red down the side rail.

O’Sullivan emerged from his chair and knocked in a supreme break of 71 to get on the scoreboard.

Trump came back after the interval unfazed by the loss of the previous frame as he stepped up to the table and knocked in a fantastic 100 - his 47th century of the season - to move 4-1 in front.

Century number 48 - a 107 - came in the following frame as Trump moved to within one frame of victory.

Trump got the better of a safety battle at the start of the seventh frame and it set him up to close out the victory in style.

