World Grand Prix final schedule

Afternoon (1pm)

Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski

Evening (7pm)

Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski

It's not just about the World Grand Prix for snooker fans...

Ronnie O'Sullivan is in the running for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award for the first time - with the British public voting for the winner on Sunday.

It comes after a fine 2020 in which the Rocket won the World Championship and also reached the final of the Northern Ireland Open.

His world title - coming in his record 28th consecutive Crucible appearance - was his sixth, taking him to 37 ranking titles over the course of his career, and 20 in the Triple Crown series.

O'Sullivan was 44 years and 254 days old when he beat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in that final, making him the oldest player to win the tournament since his former mentor Ray Reardon 42 years ago.

Cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Hollie Doyle, boxer Tyson Fury, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and footballer Jordan Henderson are the other stars in the running, with the awards starting at 8pm and a result expected around 10pm.

'It's long overdue' - Snooker united: Ronnie O'Sullivan for SPOTY

