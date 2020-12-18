Ronnie O'Sullivan felt Judd Trump played perfect snooker as he suffered a chastening 6-1 defeat in the World Grand Prix semi-finals in Milton Keynes.

The world champion's joust with the world number one turned into a mismatch as O'Sullivan struggled with his game against a Trump on top form.

Trump rolled in 59 on his way to moving 3-0 clear and seemed set for a 4-0 lead with O'Sullivan's inspired clearance of 71 giving him fresh hope after his opponent had broken down on 65.

It proved to be a false dawn as the 2019 world champion returned after the mid-session interval with knocks of 100, 107 and 69 seeing him comfortably ease into his fourth major ranking final of the campaign.

"I've got no complaints. I didn't give him a game and even if was on my game, I maybe still wouldn't have given him a game," said O'Sullivan, who overcame Ali Carter, Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson without ever excelling in the event. "He was potting them off the lampshades.

"Scoring for fun, very good safety – there's not a lot you can do about it when your opponent plays perfect snooker.

"Whenever you get chances against Judd, you have to take them these days. If you don't take them, it's going to be your last one."

Trump will face three-times world champion Mark Selby or his close friend Jack Lisowski in the final over the best of 19 frames on Sunday and O'Sullivan said: "He is beatable, but you have to play very well to beat him. He's playing flawless snooker.

"The guys that are left in are capable of beating him, but whether they can do that remains to be seen."

"It will be interesting to watch."

Trump has won the English Open and Northern Ireland Open, lost in the UK Championship final and Championship League final, reached two semi-finals and a quarter-final this season.

He will aim to claim his third trophy of the season on Sunday and is thrilled with his run of form that sees him move 15-13 ahead of O'Sullivan on career head-to-heads.

"I can't remember anybody having a start to a season like this," he said. "I remember Stephen Hendry in his prime, reaching six or seven finals in a season.

"I've not seen anybody have the consistency I've had this season. It just motivates me to play even more and it is nice people expect me to win even when I play Ronnie.

"I've just to keep improving and keep reaching the latter stages and eventually I'll have some credit."

