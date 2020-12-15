Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he was "butchered" after losing the Scottish Open final 9-3 to Mark Selby behind closed doors in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The six-times defending world champion completed a 4-1 win over Ali Carter in the first round of the World Grand Prix on Tuesday evening, running in breaks of 105, 56 and 57 after Carter had opened with a knock of 112.

O'Sullivan will face Barry Hawkins – a 4-1 winner against Ricky Walden on Monday – in the second round as he bids to end the year on a high with a 38th ranking tournament win.

The world number three revealed he has to pick and choose his moments to shine after being asked how he had spent the past two days away from the green baize limelight.

"I've had two eight-mile runs and just slept. I've watched Netflix and had some nice food," said O'Sullivan, who turned 45 earlier this month and is on the cusp of a 29th year as a professional. "Yesterday, I was butchered. Whenever I make a final, it takes my two days before I have the energy to want to do anything.

"After the World Championship, it took me ten days. I don't have the stamina I had years ago. I don't recover quickly.

"The key is to stay fresh and fit this in around my life. You don't want to win everything. I did that a few years ago and was just miserable. You want to be sharp for the tournaments that get your juices flowing."

O'Sullivan leads his old Essex rival Carter 17-2 in their career head-to-heads, but admits neither player reached top gear in their latest match.

"We both didn't play great tonight," he said. "Ali missed a lot of balls, but when you are struggling at this game, anything is missable.

"Your timing goes and your confidence goes. It's a confidence game. When you are confident, you attack the balls, but when you are not you try to attack them but it just doesn't quite happen.

"It was all bits and pieces, but I'll just take the win. Even the losses, I take them too. I take them both in my stride.

"I think Ali is a fantastic player. I'll look forward to facing Barry. He is a great cueist and great bloke, he's so consistent. He's so clinical in many ways."

